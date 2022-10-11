Wake Forest graduates make Shark Tank pitch on storage company

A local startup small business — Storage Scholars LLC — that began with the founders knocking on doors as college students will make its marketing pitch Friday to a national audience and the entrepreneurs on the reality TV show 'Shark Tank.'

Storage Scholars co-founders Sam Chason and Matt Gronberg are alumni of both Wake Forest University, class of 2020, and the nonprofit Winston Starts group. Chason serves as the company's chief executive and Gronberg as chief operating officer.

Their pitch will be aired at 8 p.m. Friday on ABC. Investors or "sharks" on the show listen to the various pitches and decide whether they want to invest in the company or even buy it outright.

Winston Starts is hosting a watch party from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at its 500 W. 5th St. location in downtown Winston-Salem.

“A few years ago, we were kids hustling to find a way to pay for our college experience,” Gronberg said in a statement.

“To have the opportunity to go on one of the world's largest entrepreneurship platforms and share our story is a childhood dream come true.”

Chason and Gronberg, both looking to make money toward their college education, developed the idea for their company in 2017.

They said they saw a need on campus when noticing international and out-of-state friends who didn’t have a car or the means to get all of their belongings out of their dorms at the end of the semester.

They launched their business as a full-service moving company that included packing, delivery, storage and redelivery.

Over the past five years, the company has grown into a presence on 23 university campuses in a nine-state territory while pursuing other expansion opportunities.

Those other campuses include UNC School of the Arts, Davidson College, Duke, Elon, High Point and UNC Chapel Hill in North Carolina.

Storage Scholars partners with universities to move students' belongings into nearby storage off campus for the summer once the campus is vacant and then move them back before the fall semester.

All campus operations, from marketing to fulfillment, are done by current student employees, which Chason and Gronberg said creates jobs and provides real-world business experience.

“It’s really incredible to see students today continue on the legacy of Storage Scholars,” Chason said.

“They’re providing this service to their peers at a larger scale than I ever could’ve imagined when knocking door to door as a freshman six years ago.”

Along the way, Chason and Gronberg were able to graduate from Wake Forest debt-free — no easy task given that CollegeSimply.com estimates it costs nearly $78,000 annually when factoring in tuition, books and supplies, room and board and other expenses.

They said one of their motivations for growing Storage Scholars is to assist other students in graduating with no or reduced education debt.

Chason and Gronberg expanded their entrepreneurial efforts in July when they launched a shipping component to Storage Scholars.

Students can ship belongings from home or a retailer directly to Storage Scholars over the summer, and the company then delivers the products before the next semester begins.

Stan Parker, president of Winston Starts, said Storage Scholars is a prime example of how the nonprofit supports startup businesses as they scale up financially and hire staff beyond the city, Triad and North Carolina.

Storage Scholars is a great example of a Winston Starts company who has grown from an idea in 2017 to operating across 22 schools in nine states today," Parker said.

"They are off and running, and we are very proud of them."

To learn more about Storage Scholars, go to storagescholars.com.

Winston Starts

Winston Starts debuted in April 2017 for what its chairman Don Flow called “another support option for companies at any stage, from ideation to market readiness ... on a timetable that fits their business model and markets.”

Winston Starts operates on the fourth floor of the 18-story 500 West Fifth tower where Flow Automotive Group is the anchor tenant.

Startups can be members in Winston Starts for up to 42 months based on business growth and achieving business milestones.

Membership in Winston Starts provides entrepreneurs with assigned mentorship, customized coaching, advisory services, access to inspirational and educational programming and access to professional service providers that offer discounted or pro bono services.

There’s office space within a 35,000-square-foot facility that provides shared and dedicated desk assignments, as well as suites for larger startups that have started to grow their operation.

Including both alumni and current cohort, Winston Starts companies are generating a combined $18 million in annualized revenue, have raised a combined $33 million in capital and have combined more than 250 employees.