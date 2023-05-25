Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Wake Forest University School of Law has selected Andrew Klein as its new dean, a peer from the Indiana University System.

Klein will start as dean on July 1, replacing Neil Newton who served as interim dean after former dean Jane Aiken stepped down in July.

Klein comes to Wake Forest after serving as interim chancellor of Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis and as an executive vice president of Indiana University. Klein served as dean of Indiana University’s McKinney School of Law from 2013 to 2020.

“Professor Klein’s exemplary legal and administrative career, along with his demonstrated commitment to service and teaching, have prepared him well to lead Wake Forest Law at this important time,” Wake Forest president Susan Wente said in a statement.

“He will bring the vision and experience necessary to keep the law school at the forefront of legal education.”

Klein said he was drawn to Wake Forest’s history, as well as its commitment to innovation.

“I could not be more excited about becoming part of a place with such a long and distinguished record of training excellent lawyers and outstanding leaders,” Klein said.

“I look forward to honoring the school’s best traditions, building on its successes and ensuring a future as bright as its past.”

Klein’s teaching focus has been on tort and environmental law. He has won numerous awards, including 10 teaching awards from students, three faculty leadership awards, two outstanding administrator awards and the Indiana University Trustees Teaching Award.

Klein was honored with an IU Bicentennial Medal in 2019 and a Chancellor’s Medallion in 2021.

Michele Gillespie, the Wake Forest provost who led the search committee, said the group “was impressed with Professor Klein’s unwavering commitment to student, faculty and staff success, as well as his passion for preparing ethical leaders to work in the legal profession.”

Klein and his IU colleagues partnered with The American Bar Association to launch the Pathway to the Law online program, designed to expose college students from diverse backgrounds to the possibility of pursuing a legal education. He also secured a pioneering $4 million gift for the School of Law in support of LGBTQ rights and diversity.

Klein earned his bachelor of arts from the University of Wisconsin and his J.D. from Emory University School of Law, where he studied as a Robert W. Woodruff Fellow in Law and was editor-in-chief of the Emory Law Journal.

When Aiken stepped down in July, she took a research leave to work on issues regarding reproductive rights as a consulting counsel with National Advocates for Pregnant Women, a nonprofit organization in New York City.

Following her research leave, Aiken plans to return to the Wake Forest faculty as a university professor.