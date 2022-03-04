Wake Forest names Ranft as new business school dean

Ranft cited as a primary reason for becoming dean of Wake Forest's business school the "unique opportunity to conduct meaningful research and to develop principled leaders for the future."

“Having served on the Wake Forest faculty early in my career, it is an honor to return to serve in the dean’s role at a place that had such a profound impact on my approach to teaching, research and academic leadership.”

Ranft's scholarly background has a focus on strategic management with research focused on the acquisitions of high-tech firms, strategic leadership, merger and acquisition integration, and knowledge management.

She has authored or co-authored more than 40 scholarly publications on management-related topics, and her work has appeared in journals such as the Academy of Management Review, Organization Science and the Journal of International Business Studies.

“Our search committee was impressed with Professor Ranft’s strategic thinking about how business schools are navigating the ‘late COVID’ landscape, and her extensive experience as a business education leader,” Wake Forest Provost Rogan Kersh said.

"She has a keen focus on technology and has the heart of an educator with a commitment to developing students, faculty and staff. I look forward to welcoming her as dean.”

