Wake Forest part-time MBA program gains national ranking

The part-time Master of Business Administration program within Wake Forest University School of Business has been ranked 19th nationally, according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2023 Best Graduate Schools list that was released Tuesday.

Wake Forest is ranked first among part-time MBA programs in North Carolina – a position it has held for the past 13 U.S. News rankings.

Also ranked in the Top 100 were the part-time MBA programs at N.C. State University, UNC Greensboro and Elon University.

The rankings are based on student metrics, such as work experience and past academic performance, and program perceptions from peer school deans and program directors from across the nation.

In the full-time MBA program category, Duke’s Fuqua School of Business was highest in N.C. at 12th, followed by UNC-Chapel’s Kenan-Flagler Business School at 19th. Also in the Top 100 were NCSU’s Poole College of Management at 67th and N.C. A&T State University’s Deese College of Business and Economics at 94th.

