Wake Forest plows new path with capitalism school post-BB&T funding

"When we applied to the BB&T Foundation to hopefully participate in the generous donations they offered to several universities, we stated that we would not permit our curriculum to be 'prescribed' by others," Sackley said.

"We stated that we were willing to expose students to different philosophies, but not through suggesting that one philosophy was preferred over others."

Sackley said the UNCW capitalism center has engaged at times in a book giveaway "in which we permit students to select one book for free from three or four different titles that are available."

"In some years, a book by Ayn Rand was offered as one of the titles," Sackley said. "In other years, none of the choices were authored by Ayn Rand."

Clemson received $3.5 million in October 2008 to help establish its Institute for the Study of Capitalism, and $4.9 million overall from BB&T.

The Clemson capitalism institute defined its mission as "to explore the moral foundations of capitalism. In pursuit of this mission, we work with students, the academic community and the general public to increase public awareness of capitalism's core principles and institutions."