Wake Forest signs consumer apparel partnership with Hanesbrands

Wake Forest University's athletics department has signed a long-term retail apparel licensing partnership with Hanesbrands Inc. that includes the Alternative Apparel, Champion and Hanes brands.
The partnership involves CLC, Wake Forest's college licensing agent with Learfield.
Meanwhile, Wake Forest said Nike will remain the exclusive supplier of uniforms for its athletic teams, coaches and staff, as well as continue to offer licensed fan apparel.
“When looking to fulfill our goals of providing value to the university, Winston-Salem and Triad, and the best fan experience in North Carolina, this partnership was a clear focus," John Currie, Wake Forest's director of athletics, said in a statement.
Before signing the apparel agreement with Hanesbrands, the university and CLC conducted what they called a "thorough analysis" of Wake Forest's licensed apparel program "to identify growth opportunities" with men's, women's, unisex, youth, infant and toddler apparel across mass, mid-tier and campus retail channels.
The groups said the partnership is aimed at "increasing the reach locally, nationally and globally of the Demon Deacons brand while providing the highest quality of responsibly sourced merchandise to Deacon Nation."
Even though Wake Forest is the local Atlantic Coast Conference member, it's typical that UNC Chapel Hill and N.C. State apparel and other gear are more prevalent at the majority of Triad sports, department and big-box retail outlets.
"Wake Forest and Hanesbrands will focus their efforts on expanding the Demon Deacons retail footprint across the Triad community and nationally at key retailers to ensure access to a wide range of best-in-class Demon Deacons gear, providing increased quality and value for all fans," the group said.
Wake Forest said the Hanesbrands partnership does not exclude it from licensing with other brand-name apparel manufacturers.
Hanesbrands has agreed to provide "hands-on development opportunities" for Wake Forest student-athletes and undergraduate students each year.
These activities include company leaders’ participation in on-campus events as guest speakers or lecturers, involvement in class projects, and an invitation to an annual corporate social responsibility trip to a Hanesbrands facility for select faculty, staff and students.
"Wake Forest is a top national university with premier athletics programs — and a treasure in our shared hometown of Winston-Salem," said John Fryer, Hanesbrands' president of sports apparel.
"Champion and our other iconic brands will help students, alumni and fans celebrate the college experience."
Hanesbrands already is the largest seller of licensed collegiate apparel in the college bookstore channel and a leader in the retail channel.
In March 2019, Hanesbrands signed a primary 10-year licensing agreement with UNC Chapel Hill for its consumer apparel products. Champion brand has been a UNC licensee since 1988.
That agreement provides a minimum guarantee that ensures UNC more than a 40% growth in apparel royalties.
Similar to the Wake Forest-Hanesbrands partnership, the UNC Chapel Hill agreement did not affect Nike and the Jordan Brand being the exclusive suppliers of uniforms for UNC’s athletic teams, coaches and staff, as well as licensed fan apparel.
Hanesbrands also has long-term apparel partnerships with the Cincinnati, Georgia, Ohio State, South Carolina and Texas athletic departments.
