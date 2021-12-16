Wake Forest signs consumer apparel partnership with Hanesbrands

Even though Wake Forest is the local Atlantic Coast Conference member, it's typical that UNC Chapel Hill and N.C. State apparel and other gear are more prevalent at the majority of Triad sports, department and big-box retail outlets.

"Wake Forest and Hanesbrands will focus their efforts on expanding the Demon Deacons retail footprint across the Triad community and nationally at key retailers to ensure access to a wide range of best-in-class Demon Deacons gear, providing increased quality and value for all fans," the group said.

Wake Forest said the Hanesbrands partnership does not exclude it from licensing with other brand-name apparel manufacturers.

Hanesbrands has agreed to provide "hands-on development opportunities" for Wake Forest student-athletes and undergraduate students each year.

These activities include company leaders’ participation in on-campus events as guest speakers or lecturers, involvement in class projects, and an invitation to an annual corporate social responsibility trip to a Hanesbrands facility for select faculty, staff and students.