Wake Forest University selects Vanderbilt provost as its next president

Wake Forest University has chosen Susan Wente, the provost at Vanderbilt University, as its next president and the first female to serve in the post.
Wente, 58, becomes the university's 14th president on July 1, the Board of Trustees said Sunday. Her last name is pronounced Wen-TEE.
Wente is replacing Nathan Hatch, who is retiring June 30 after 16 years.
"I am committed to sustaining what makes Wake Forest unique — its core values, and the culture of friendliness and honor," Wente said in a video to the Wake Forest community.
"I am equally committed to enhancing our ability to execute our mission.
"I believe that through trust, transparency and teamwork, our cohesive community will make bold decisions together that will shape our pathway forward," Wente said.
The university required just 3½ months from Hatch's Oct. 14 retirement announcement to Wente's hiring. She received the unanimous recommendation of the appointed search committee.
Hatch came to Wake Forest from the University of Notre Dame, where he began his career as a history professor before moving into administration. Hatch had intended to announce his retirement plans earlier in 2020, but postponed the announcement to deal with the challenges of handling the school's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wente, a biomedical scientist, has served as Vanderbilt’s first female provost and vice chancellor the past seven years. She also served as interim chancellor from August 2019 to June 2020.
“Dr. Wente is the right person to enable Wake Forest to seize the opportunities before it,” Gerald Roach, chairman of the search committee and the board, said in a statement.
“Among a field of highly qualified candidates, she stood out as a transformational leader and world-class academic who is committed to the personal connection and engagement that Wake Forest values.”
Wente said her decision to apply to become Wake Forest's president comes in part from the university being "committed to excellence with a tremendous ability to develop leaders of great integrity for our world."
"I look forward to joining the Wake Forest community and working with the outstanding faculty, staff, students and alumni to seize the multitude of opportunities for Wake Forest to excel even further as a national leader and model.”
More than 1,600 Wake Forest students, faculty, staff and alumni participated in the search process through an extensive community listening program.
The search committee said it interviewed "an extraordinary field of diverse candidates who represented the full spectrum of the higher education landscape and several non-traditional backgrounds."
Wake Forest said what enabled Wente to emerge as the top choice was "her unique combination of experiences, talents and passions."
During her time at Vanderbilt — a private university with similar academic, athletic and research accomplishments — she was cited for her appointment of Vanderbilt’s first female athletic director and the creation of the university’s first Office of Inclusive Excellence.
As provost, she has been the chief academic officer responsible for all 10 of Vanderbilt’s schools and colleges. She also developed the university’s 10-year strategic plan.
Wente holds a doctorate in biochemistry and began her teaching career at Washington University’s School of Medicine. She served on the faculty there from 1993 to 2002 before going to Vanderbilt.
Mayor Allen Joines said Wente "appears to be a strong fit for Wake Forest and our city."
"I look forward to working with her in furthering the objectives of Wake Forest and of the larger Winston Salem community."
Don Flow, who serves on the university Board of Trustees and as vice chairman of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, said he was impressed by Wente's experience leading a private university with a medical center.
"Her vast network of relationships, hands-on expertise in medical and academic research, and extensive knowledge of the healthcare enterprise are a rare combination and are extremely valuable in a university president," Flow said.
"I believe she will be a strong and invested partner in our community."
