Wake Forest University selects Vanderbilt provost as its next president

Wake Forest said what enabled Wente to emerge as the top choice was "her unique combination of experiences, talents and passions."

During her time at Vanderbilt — a private university with similar academic, athletic and research accomplishments — she was cited for her appointment of Vanderbilt’s first female athletic director and the creation of the university’s first Office of Inclusive Excellence.

As provost, she has been the chief academic officer responsible for all 10 of Vanderbilt’s schools and colleges. She also developed the university’s 10-year strategic plan.

Wente holds a doctorate in biochemistry and began her teaching career at Washington University’s School of Medicine. She served on the faculty there from 1993 to 2002 before going to Vanderbilt.

Mayor Allen Joines said Wente "appears to be a strong fit for Wake Forest and our city."

"I look forward to working with her in furthering the objectives of Wake Forest and of the larger Winston Salem community."

Don Flow, who serves on the university Board of Trustees and as vice chairman of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, said he was impressed by Wente's experience leading a private university with a medical center.