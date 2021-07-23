Walker and Associates bought by affiliate of investment firm Carlyle

The family owned Walker and Associates Inc. telecommunications company has been sold to an affiliate of global investment firm Carlyle, the companies said Thursday.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The affiliate, USTC Corp. Inc., was founded in 2017 and provides telecommunications products for more than 750 global suppliers. It has three facilities, two at its Edison, N.J. headquarters, and one in Dallas with more than 200 employees combined.
Founded in 1970, Walker serves more than 1,000 broadband providers, including wireline, wireless, utilities, cable TV, government and enterprise network operators. It also has a warehouse in Winston-Salem and a facility in Reno, Nev.
The deal involves two value-added distributors of telecommunications supplies, with Welcome-based Walker focusing on products and services and USTC on materials and supply chain.
Carlyle said in the news release that the purchase allows USTC "to further expand its footprint and customer base in the United States."
"The combined company’s distribution capabilities will support regional and national customers’ equipment needs for network deployments, upgrades and maintenance."
Cédric Varasteh, USTC's founder and chief executive, said the acquisition of Walker represents "a milestone in USTC’s growth. Walker is a perfect fit for us."
"It allows us to further expand our technical expertise and one-stop shop offering to our valued customers across our footprint.
"Given the complement of products and services without overlapping resources in the unification of our two organizations, we are positioned for future expansions, and are proud to be creating more American jobs."
Chrystie Walker Brown, Walker's chief executive, said that the "USTC and Walker cultures dovetail beautifully."
"Chris and Virginia Walker founded Walker and Associates with a customer-first, trusted-first focus, and we have preserved that priority for 50 years.
"USTC shares that commitment, and we are delighted and confident that this will continue.”
The deal was announced days after two Welcome properties associated with Walker were sold to a Clemmons group for a combined $1.95 million, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.
The properties are a 4.72-acre site at 7129 Old U.S. 52 — the listed address for Walker that contains six buildings — and an adjacent vacant 7.21-acre site off Craver Road near the Walker campus.
The buyer is Walker Welcome Working Properties LLC with a listed address of 1104 Mallard Landing Blvd. in the Davidson portion of Clemmons.
Walker officials could not be reached for comment about the real-estate sales.
