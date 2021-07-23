Walker and Associates bought by affiliate of investment firm Carlyle

"It allows us to further expand our technical expertise and one-stop shop offering to our valued customers across our footprint.

"Given the complement of products and services without overlapping resources in the unification of our two organizations, we are positioned for future expansions, and are proud to be creating more American jobs."

Chrystie Walker Brown, Walker's chief executive, said that the "USTC and Walker cultures dovetail beautifully."

"Chris and Virginia Walker founded Walker and Associates with a customer-first, trusted-first focus, and we have preserved that priority for 50 years.

"USTC shares that commitment, and we are delighted and confident that this will continue.”

The deal was announced days after two Welcome properties associated with Walker were sold to a Clemmons group for a combined $1.95 million, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.

The properties are a 4.72-acre site at 7129 Old U.S. 52 — the listed address for Walker that contains six buildings — and an adjacent vacant 7.21-acre site off Craver Road near the Walker campus.