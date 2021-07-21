 Skip to main content
Walker & Associates sells two Welcome properties
Two Welcome properties associated with Walker & Associates Inc. have been sold to a Clemmons group for a combined $1.95 million, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.

The properties are a 4.72-acre site at 7129 Old U.S. 52 — the listed address for Walker & Associates that contains six buildings — and an adjacent vacant 7.21-acre site off Craver Road near the Walker & Associates campus.

The buyer is Walker Welcome Working Properties LLC with a listed address of 1104 Mallard Landing Blvd. in the Davidson portion of Clemmons.

The seller is Walker & Associates.

