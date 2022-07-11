Walkertown properties purchased for $1.18 million

A 47.89-acre tract representing four properties in Walkertown has been sold for a combined $1.18 million, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Monday.
The properties are listed as: 38.93 acres at 0 New Walkertown Road; 7.81 acres at 0 Walkertown View Drive; 0.75 acres at 0 Morris St.; and 0.4 acres, also listed as 0 Walkertown Road.
The buyer is Red Pill Partners LLC.
The seller is listed at Walkertown Shopping Center Inc., which shares the same 1598 Westbrook Plaza Drive, Suite 200, address as Hubbard Commercial LLC of Winston-Salem.
