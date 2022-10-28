Walkertown property with auto wash sells for $835,000

A Greensboro group has spent $835,000 to purchase a Walkertown property that contains a Monsoon Auto Wash outlet, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds Thursday.
The 0.57-acre property at 3445 Martins Trail Lane contains a 2,350-square-foot building.
The buyer is AATM Holdings LLC. The seller is Weidl Properties VII LLC.
Richard Craver
