Walkertown property with auto wash sells for $835,000

A Greensboro group has spent $835,000 to purchase a Walkertown property that contains a Monsoon Auto Wash outlet, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds Thursday.

The 0.57-acre property at 3445 Martins Trail Lane contains a 2,350-square-foot building.

The buyer is AATM Holdings LLC. The seller is Weidl Properties VII LLC.

