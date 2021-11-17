 Skip to main content
Walkertown self-storage facility bought for $1.15 million
The Accessible Self Storage property at 5020 Old Walkertown Road has been sold for $1.15 million to a Pennsylvania company, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.

The 4.29-acre tract contains seven storage building with a combined 15,409 square feet.

The buyer is Walkertown Self Storage of Manheim, Pa., while the seller is Accessible Self Storage LLC.

