Walkertown self-storage facility bought for $1.15 million

The Accessible Self Storage property at 5020 Old Walkertown Road has been sold for $1.15 million to a Pennsylvania company, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.
The 4.29-acre tract contains seven storage building with a combined 15,409 square feet.
The buyer is Walkertown Self Storage of Manheim, Pa., while the seller is Accessible Self Storage LLC.
Richard Craver
