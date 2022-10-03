Wallburg shopping center bought for $6.89 million

The Wallburg Towne Center shopping property has been bought for $6.89 million by a Richmond, Va., commercial real-estate group, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing Friday.

The 9.85-acre tract at 10477 N.C. 109 contains 56,359-square-feet of retail space, anchored by Food Lion and CVS Pharmacy.

The buyer is RCC Wallburg Shopping Center LLC, an affiliate of New Link Management Group.

New Link also owns four other Triad shopping center properties: Tanglewood Crossing in Advance; Walkertown Commons; and New Garden Crossing and South Elm Plaza, both in Greensboro.

The seller was Wallburg Shopping Center LLC of Virginia Beach, Va.