 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wallburg shopping center bought for $6.89 million

  • 0

The Wallburg Towne Center shopping property has been bought for $6.89 million by a Richmond, Va., commercial real-estate group, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing Friday.

The 9.85-acre tract at 10477 N.C. 109 contains 56,359-square-feet of retail space, anchored by Food Lion and CVS Pharmacy.

The buyer is RCC Wallburg Shopping Center LLC, an affiliate of New Link Management Group.

New Link also owns four other Triad shopping center properties: Tanglewood Crossing in Advance; Walkertown Commons; and New Garden Crossing and South Elm Plaza, both in Greensboro.

The seller was Wallburg Shopping Center LLC of Virginia Beach, Va.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: Americans want more financial education

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert