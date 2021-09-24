Wallburg tract sells for $732,000

A Clemmons group has sold a 1.13-acre tract in Wallburg for $732,000, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.
The property is at 5353 Gumtree Road.
The seller is Easystreet Properties LLC, while the buyer is Stevi Andrew LLC of Lexington.
336-727-7376
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
Richard Craver
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today