Wallburg tract sells for $732,000
A Clemmons group has sold a 1.13-acre tract in Wallburg for $732,000, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.

The property is at 5353 Gumtree Road.

The seller is Easystreet Properties LLC, while the buyer is Stevi Andrew LLC of Lexington.

