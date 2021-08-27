 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Walmart begins hiring for Iredell County facility
0 Comments

Walmart begins hiring for Iredell County facility

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Walmart has started the hiring process for its distribution center in Troutman in northern Iredell County, the Statesville Record & Landmark reported Thursday.

The retail giant purchased the 1 million-square-foot facility on Murdock Road in late December 2020 for $69 million.

The building will serve as a “high velocity fulfillment center” for its growing e-commerce business. The facility is expected to create 500 full-time jobs for the area.

Wages for full-time associates typically start at $17.25 per hour (with bonus opportunities for associates to make an additional $2 an hour for peak only).

Job positions will include freight handlers, environmental health and safety, power equipment operators, administration and clerical and maintenance technicians.

Walmart will host hiring events from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 30 and from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 2 at 192 Murdock Road. For more information, go to www.visit careers.walmart.com.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Make sure you hone these skills employers are looking for

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News