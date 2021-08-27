Walmart begins hiring for Iredell County facility

Walmart has started the hiring process for its distribution center in Troutman in northern Iredell County, the Statesville Record & Landmark reported Thursday.

The retail giant purchased the 1 million-square-foot facility on Murdock Road in late December 2020 for $69 million.

The building will serve as a “high velocity fulfillment center” for its growing e-commerce business. The facility is expected to create 500 full-time jobs for the area.

Wages for full-time associates typically start at $17.25 per hour (with bonus opportunities for associates to make an additional $2 an hour for peak only).

Job positions will include freight handlers, environmental health and safety, power equipment operators, administration and clerical and maintenance technicians.

Walmart will host hiring events from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 30 and from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 2 at 192 Murdock Road. For more information, go to www.visit careers.walmart.com.

