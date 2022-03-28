Walmart ending sales of traditional cigarettes in select stores

Walmart is cutting back on the sale of traditional cigarettes in select stores across the United States, with Arkansas, California, Florida and New Mexico at the forefront, according to multiple media and analyst reports Monday.

Walmart has about 4,700 stores nationwide. The retailer declined to provide a list of affected stores and states. Its website still lists tobacco products for sale.

The retailer said in a brief statement that "we are always looking at ways to meet our customers’ needs while still operating an efficient business."

"As a result of our on-going focus on the tobacco category, we have made the business decision to discontinue the sale of tobacco in select stores."

Goldman Sachs analyst Bonnie Herzog called the Walmart decision "a bold move."

However, Herzog said the overall impact is likely to be limited considering Walmart represents less than 5% of the total volume for U.S. cigarette sales.

Meanwhile, convenience stores hold between 75% and 80% of the retail cigarette market share.

"Overall, we believe this decision will have no impact on tobacco manufacturers, as smokers will still purchase cigarettes," Herzog said.

"They will simply go to other retailers, such as convenience stores, dollar stores and tobacco shops."

In 2019, Walmart halted the sale of electronic cigarettes. Sam's Club gradually stopped selling cigarettes in 2018 and now sells tobacco products in fewer than 40 of its 600 U.S. stores, according to Herzog.

“It is a positive step that some Walmart stores are ending cigarette sales," said Matthew Myers, president of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids.

"We urge Walmart to act quickly to end sales of all tobacco products at all its stores. Responsible retailers — especially those in the healthcare business — shouldn’t be selling products that are the No. 1 cause of preventable death."

Walmart follows somewhat in the footsteps of CVS Caremark, which in October 2014 ended all cigarette and smokeless tobacco sales in its retail stores. It still offers smoking-cessation products.

“Ending the sale of cigarettes and tobacco products at CVS/pharmacy is the right thing for us to do for our customers and our company to help people on their path to better health," Larry Merlo, the company’s president and chief executive, said in a 2014 statement.

“Put simply, the sale of tobacco products is inconsistent with our purpose” of better health outcomes, reducing chronic disease and controlling costs. Merlo said CVS will undertake “a robust national smoking cessation program” in the spring.

Most of the nation’s health care associations have been lobbying drug stores to stop carrying tobacco products since 2009.

"This is similar to CVS's announcement in 2014, but we estimate that Walmart's cigarette volume on a per store basis is less than what CVS's volume was at that time," Herzog said.

