Walmart Neighborhood Market store undergoing renovations in Winston-Salem

The Walmart Neighborhood Market location at 180 Harvey St. in Winston-Salem has begun renovations that are projected to be completed in June.

The renovation is designed to “create a better shopping experience for our customers,” a Walmart spokesman said.

The store in the HanesTowne shopping center off Stratford Road remains open to customers during regular business hours of 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., with renovation work being done after hours.

Walmart said there are no other similar renovation projects planned among its Triad stores.

