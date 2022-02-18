Walmart reaches Repreve recycling milestone with Unifi

Unifi Inc. said that Walmart has reached the threshold of purchasing the equivalent of 1 billion post-consumer plastic bottles worth of Repreve recycled performance fibers. It took Walmart 10 years to reach the milestone.

Walmart becomes the fourth member of what Unifi calls the 1-billion bottle club, joining Nike, Polartec and Target.

Repreve, introduced in 2006, is polyester yarn made from chips that come mainly from recycled bottles. Sorbtek is its moisture management yarn. Repreve-based yarns are used to make products for the apparel, outdoor, home textiles and automotive sectors.

Walmart products made with Repreve typically carry the green stripe with Repreve messaging on Walmart tags in Time & Tru denim, Avia footwear, Wonder Nation and Athletic Works socks.

Walmst also sells Repreve-based items that include RealTree fishing shirts, Mossy Oak hunting tees, and Jordache and Justice kids’ denim.

Unifi said the billion-bottle calculations are based on a standard 16.9-ounce-bottle. Unifi said the measuring metrics include how it translates to bottles per pound of recycled polyester, as well as tracked pounds of Repreve yarn, fiber and resin sold to Walmart suppliers for store programs.