Walmart reaches Repreve recycling milestone with Unifi

Unifi Inc. said that Walmart has reached the threshold of purchasing the equivalent of 1 billion post-consumer plastic bottles worth of Repreve recycled performance fibers. It took Walmart 10 years to reach the milestone.
Walmart becomes the fourth member of what Unifi calls the 1-billion bottle club, joining Nike, Polartec and Target.
Repreve, introduced in 2006, is polyester yarn made from chips that come mainly from recycled bottles. Sorbtek is its moisture management yarn. Repreve-based yarns are used to make products for the apparel, outdoor, home textiles and automotive sectors.
Walmart products made with Repreve typically carry the green stripe with Repreve messaging on Walmart tags in Time & Tru denim, Avia footwear, Wonder Nation and Athletic Works socks.
Walmst also sells Repreve-based items that include RealTree fishing shirts, Mossy Oak hunting tees, and Jordache and Justice kids’ denim.
Unifi said the billion-bottle calculations are based on a standard 16.9-ounce-bottle. Unifi said the measuring metrics include how it translates to bottles per pound of recycled polyester, as well as tracked pounds of Repreve yarn, fiber and resin sold to Walmart suppliers for store programs.
Walmart first purchased recycled Repreve products from Unifi in 2012. In 2019, Walmart announced a goal to source 50% recycled polyester fibers for its private brand textiles by 2025.
Since then, Repreve volume has expanded by more than 200% through Walmart’s suppliers and partner manufacturers.
Unifi chief executive Eddie Ingle said that through Walmart’s “scale and reach, commitment to sustainability and ability to set goals and reach them, we are seeing a shining example of how large retailers can drive change and improve material usage for our earth.”tle Circle.
Revenue from its Repreve fibers represented 40% of second-quarter net sales.
Unifi has set a goal of transforming a total of 50 billion plastic bottles by December 2025 after recently surpassing the 30 billion milestone.
