Walter Robbs Callahan & Pierce Architects sold to NJ group.

The Winston-Salem architectural firm Walter Robbs Callahan & Pierce Architects PA has been sold to a New Jersey group.

Michael Graves Architecture, founded in 1964 and based in Princeton, N.J., is a global firm specializing in planning, architecture and interior design. Terms were not disclosed.

The new name for the Winston-Salem firm will be Walter Robbs Architects PA, a Michael Graves Co.

In March, Walter Robbs named Ken McDaniel as its president, succeeding L. Wesley Curtis Jr. at the helm of the 57-year-old regional architectural, planning and interior-design firm. Curtis moved to firm chairman.

Under the new company structure, Curtis, McDaniel and Matt Messick will serve as principals.

McDaniel said the sale of the company "will provide unique opportunities and peer relationships for our N.C.-based staff, and we’re excited to foster this growth in an environment of shared goals, principles, and collaboration.”

The firms said Walter Robbs partners Joe Bircher, Amy West, Katie Pepper, Larry Robbs, Rence Callahan and Clark Pierce will remain in those roles.

At last count, Walter Robbs had 25 employees, including nine registered architects and three interior designers.

The firms said all Walter Robbs staff "will be thoughtfully incorporated into the company’s organizational makeup in key roles."

Joe Furey, Michael Graves' president and chief executive, will oversee the integration.

Michael Graves said its acquisition of Walter Robbs "will add the specific strengths of the well-known firm to MG’s already robust foundation, continue to share knowledge across market sectors, and expand into new regions."

In 2022, Michael Graves acquired Maryland-based planning, architecture, and interior design firm Waldon Studio Architects and New Jersey-based Jose Carballo Architectural Group.

“When evaluating this acquisition, we immediately recognized the talent and deep experience within the Walter Robbs team, particularly in the higher education, K-12, community and sports sectors," Furey said in a statement.

"As we learned more about each other, we realized our values were aligned, and that our collaboration would create instant synergy."

Furey expressed belief that the combination of Walter Robbs’ portfolio, its employees "and the collaborative nature of the firm’s operations will lead to many new opportunities in the higher education, K-12, community, and sports sectors, as well as in the North Carolina market."

"We believe this acquisition will further enhance our design capabilities and market sector knowledge, as well as build upon our core values of innovation, commitment to quality, and unwavering client service.”

Notable recent Walter Robbs projects include: Wake Forest University’s Sutton Sports Performance Center, Shah Basketball Complex, and McCreary Football Complex, as well as the Bailey Power Plant core and shell renovation. The firm has also done several schools across North Carolina, including the new Davie High School and Paisley International Baccalaureate School and Lowrance Middle School.