Warby Parker is opening a store at Friendly Center in July, the first Triad store for the eyeglass retailer.

The store will be in the former BohoBlu space at 3326 W. Friendly Ave.

Warby Parker has six stores in North Carolina: two in Charlotte and one each in Cary, Durham, Huntersville and Raleigh.

“Warby Parker’s opening comes on the heels of the opening of American Eagle in May,” Stacey Keating, a spokesman for Friendly owner and operator CBL Properties, said Wednesday.

Women’s boutique BohoBlu, founded in 2012, is owned by the husband-and-wife team of Patrick Golimowski and Jenny Stilley. It opened at Friendly in 2014.

BohoBlu has stores at Alamance Crossing in Burlington, Palladium in High Point and Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh.

Keating said Friendly continues to work with the chain on pop-up events, including a recent warehouse sale.

BohoBlu also shut down its store at Thruway Shopping Center location in late May.

The reasons for BohoBlu’s exit from Thruway are in dispute between the couple and Thruway owner and operator Saul Centers Inc.

Stilley posted on social media that the decision was based foremost of being placed in a smaller space in 2022 to make room for a Sephora location, along with being presented with a higher rental rate by landlord

Saul said in May 2022 that Sephora would open a 7,000-square-foot store that fall adjacent to the Trader Joe’s grocery store, with BohoBlu moving to a smaller space.

“I’ll cut right to the chase,” Stilley said in video on Facebook, adding that Saul increased its rent by 200%.

“We just can’t afford that kind of rent increase,” Stilley said. “If we did that that, prices would go up, and it’s just a tough time to make a call like that.

“Actually, that’s not true. It wasn’t hard to make the decision that that’s not who we are. We can’t justify increasing costs as much as we would need to in order to support the rent that Thruway is charging us.

“So, I guess they did make the decision easier for us,” Stilley said. “But it still stings a little bit.”

Saul officials disputed Stilley’s narrative about the reasons for exiting Thruway.

Chris Netter, Saul’s executive vice president for shopping center leasing, said BohoBlu had the lowest rental cost at Thruway for about 1.5 years before the recent decision to raise the rent.

Netter said Thruway officials struggled to have lease renewal discussions with the couple, and that they chose to leave when the lease expired.

“We are sorry to see them go, and we wish them well,” said Diana Shipley, a Saul vice president for leasing covering Thruway.