Watauga, Wilkes groups receive ARC grant funds

Two Northwest North Carolina health-care providers have received grant awards from the latest round of funding from the Appalachian Regional Commission.

The funds comes from the commission’s Investments Supporting Partnerships In Recovery Ecosystems initiative.

The goal of the initiative is addressing Appalachia’s substance abuse crisis by creating or expanding a recovery ecosystem leading to workforce entry or re-entry.

Wilkes Recovery Revolution Inc. of North Wilkesboro received $267,318 toward its Wilkes Fresh Start program. The project is expected to serve up to 35 participants, train 30 students and create six jobs.

The Mediation & Restorative Justice Center Inc. of Boone received $30,000 toward its Watauga County Workforce Re-entry Plan initiative.

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.