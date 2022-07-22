Wayne Farms completes $4.5 billion purchase of Sanderson Farms

The parent company of Wayne Foods said Friday it has completed its $4.53 billion purchase Sanderson Farms Inc.

The combined company is named Wayne Sanderson Farms and based in Oakwood, Ga.

Cargill and Continental Grain Co. said in August 2021 it would merge Sanderson Farms, which has two operations in North Carolina, with Wayne Foods, which has an operation in Dobson.

Wayne Farms chief executive Clint Rivers is in charge of the combined company.

Sanderson has feed mill, hatching and processing facilities in Kinston, as well as hatching and processing facilities in St. Paul’s. Other combined operations will be Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas.

Sanderson Farms shareholders are receiving $203 for each share of common stock they owned.