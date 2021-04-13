Wealth management group Avantax acquires Maestro

Maestro Wealth Advisors LLC of Winston-Salem announced Tuesday it has joined Avantax, the wealth management business of Blucora Inc.

Blucora is a provider of technology-enabled, tax-focused financial solutions.

Maestro has more than $133 million in total client assets as of Jan. 13. Craig and Jennifer Moser founded Maestro.

“As a firm, we grew to a level where we needed more support to continue our momentum,” Craig Moser said. “With Avantax resources, we can help clients without setting up everything from scratch ourselves.”

Avantax said it added a net gain of about 200 financial professionals during 2020. As of Dec. 31, Avantax Wealth Management had $83 billion in total client assets.

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.