Weekly initial unemployment benefit claims in N.C. rise for first time since mid-July

Others were transferred from the 13-week federal program to another federal unemployment insurance program with a shorter duration.

That program, known as federal extended benefits, shifts Saturday from lasting up to 9½ weeks to up to six weeks for those newly eligible for the benefits.

The number of weeks is decreasing because the state's jobless rate dropped from 8.5% in July to 6.5% in August.

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, the extended benefits program had paid out $51.9 million — the smallest amount of the six state and federal benefits programs.

About 30% of the 4.26 million North Carolinians considered part of the state’s workforce as of mid-August have filed a state or federal unemployment claim.

DES has paid out $8.24 billion in state and federal UI benefits.

That includes $574.3 million from a projected $716.6 million from six weeks' worth of federal Lost Wages Assistance funding. The Federal Emergency Management Agency said Sept. 15 that North Carolina has reached its limit for the program.

The $600 weekly federal UI supplement has paid $4.79 billion as of 10 a.m. Thursday.