Weekly initial unemployment benefit claims in N.C. rise for first time since mid-July

Initial unemployment-insurance benefit claims in North Carolina increased last week for the first time in nine weeks, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.
North Carolina had 14,882 claims for the week that ended Oct. 3, up from a revised 12,627 the previous week.
The last time there was an increase was the week that ended July 18.
With the increase in initial UI claims, North Carolina moved up two spots to having the 13th highest UI claim filings in the nation. The state’s highest weekly total for UI claims related to the COVID-19 pandemic is 172,745 for the week that ended March 28.
Nationwide, there were 840,000 initial claims filed last week, down from a revised 849,000 the previous week.
By comparison, the national weekly peak to date was the 6.87 million claims filed the week that ended March 28.
There were 25.5 million individuals with an active claim as of Sept. 19, down from 26.04 million as of Sept. 12. The breakdown is 12.15 million workers drawing state benefits and 13.35 million federal benefits.
With initial claims "stuck at between 800,000 and 900,000 per week since August, the pace of layoffs remains far above its pre-pandemic level," said Gus Faucher, chief economist for PNC Financial Services Group.
"The unemployed are gradually finding jobs, but unemployment is much higher than it was before the pandemic and remains a serious problem."
Faucher said the next major economic concern related to the pandemic is that "the end of the bonus unemployment insurance payments, coupled with the end of negotiations over additional fiscal stimulus, could lead households with unemployed workers to cut back on their spending."
N.C. UI updates
Overall initial state and federal unemployment insurance benefit claims are trending down again after reaching a three-month high of 18,118 on Sunday.
The N.C. Division of Employment Security reported Thursday there were 6,830 claims on Wednesday.
Total claims are at 2.52 million. Many have had to file a second initial claim to begin receiving federal benefits.
The number of initial claimants is at 1.31 million. The daily filing peak has been 34,706 on March 30.
A large number of the new claims the past three weeks came from individuals reaching one of two filing limitations.
They either have exhausted their 12 weeks of regular state benefits and subsequently begun a 13-week federal extended pandemic program. The 13-week program is federally paid, but at regular state benefit levels.
Others were transferred from the 13-week federal program to another federal unemployment insurance program with a shorter duration.
That program, known as federal extended benefits, shifts Saturday from lasting up to 9½ weeks to up to six weeks for those newly eligible for the benefits.
The number of weeks is decreasing because the state's jobless rate dropped from 8.5% in July to 6.5% in August.
As of 10 a.m. Thursday, the extended benefits program had paid out $51.9 million — the smallest amount of the six state and federal benefits programs.
About 30% of the 4.26 million North Carolinians considered part of the state’s workforce as of mid-August have filed a state or federal unemployment claim.
DES has paid out $8.24 billion in state and federal UI benefits.
That includes $574.3 million from a projected $716.6 million from six weeks' worth of federal Lost Wages Assistance funding. The Federal Emergency Management Agency said Sept. 15 that North Carolina has reached its limit for the program.
The $600 weekly federal UI supplement has paid $4.79 billion as of 10 a.m. Thursday.
The left-leaning N.C. Justice Center has said the state's economy has been losing about $350 million each week since the expiration of the $600 federal supplement.
About 69% of claimants, or 904,896, have been approved for benefits, while 29%, or 380,180, were determined to not be eligible.
A temporary $50 increase in regular state unemployment benefit payments is projected to begin by Oct. 30, DES said Friday. DES estimates between 15% and 20% of current UI claimants will be eligible for the extra $50.
The extra benefit is scheduled to be paid from the week that ended Sept. 5 through the week that ends Dec. 26. Payments would be made retroactively to the week that ended Sept. 5.
Claimants whose regular state benefits have exhausted after Sept. 6 are eligible, as well as those who are receiving federal pandemic unemployment assistance and filed their initial claim for those benefits after Sept. 6.
