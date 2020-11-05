Weekly initial unemployment benefit claims remain on decline in N.C.

The increase is estimated by DES to benefit between 15% and 20% of current UI claimants. Recipients are only new claimants of regular state UI benefits, and those who have not exhausted 12 weeks of regular state benefits during a 12-month period.

The extra benefit is scheduled to be paid from the week that ended Sept. 5 through the week that ends Dec. 26.

The PECU and PUA programs are scheduled to expire Dec. 26.

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, the PEUC program has paid $643.4 million in benefits to North Carolinians since April, while the PUA program has paid $614.5 million.

The largest federal UI program, known as federal pandemic unemployment compensation, is the one that paid a $600 weekly federal supplement from April until Congress allowed it to expire July 26. It has paid just more than $4.8 billion to date.

By comparison, regular state UI payments are at $1.74 billion with only about $51 million being paid out since Oct. 1.

The state had $3.85 billion in the state UI Trust Fund in mid-March. State legislators said Sept. 2 that between $2.9 billion and $3 billion remained in the fund at that time. The third COVID-19 relief bill added $87 million.

Altogether, $8.57 billion in state and federal UI benefits have been paid to North Carolinians since early April.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.