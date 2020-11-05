Weekly initial unemployment benefit claims remain on decline in N.C.

Initial unemployment insurance benefit claims in North Carolina continued to shrink last week, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.
The state had 7,868 claims for the week that ended Oct. 31, down from a revised 9,903 the previous week.
North Carolina had the 22nd highest unemployment claim filings in the nation last week. The state’s highest weekly total for claims related to the COVID-19 pandemic is 172,745 for the week that ended March 28.
Nationwide, 751,000 initial claims were filed last week, down from a revised 758,000 the previous week.
By comparison, the national weekly peak to date was the 6.87 million claims filed the week that ended March 28.
There were 21.51 million individuals with an active claim as of Oct. 17, down from 22.65 million as of Oct. 10. The breakdown is 8.5 million workers drawing state benefits and just under 13 million federal benefits.
N.C. daily claims
The number of new and re-filed federal unemployment claims declined again Wednesday, the N.C. Division of Employment Security reported Thursday.
There were 4,908 claims filed Wednesday after 6,402 on Tuesday, 12,796 on Monday and 12,640 on Sunday.
Monday's claims were the highest daily total since a three-month high of 18,118 on Oct. 4.
DES spokesperson Kerry McComber said Monday that "we are beginning to see an increase in claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) as people exhaust state benefits and the two federal extensions to state benefits (PEUC and extended benefits)."
PUA benefits are primarily for independent contractors, self-employed people and people with short work histories who became unemployed because of COVID-19. It is available for people who have to be at home to care for a child whose school has closed because of the virus.
Since mid-March, 1.34 million North Carolinians have filed a combined 2.69 million state and federal jobless claims. The daily filing peak has been 34,706 on March 30.
About 31% of the 4.32 million North Carolinians considered part of the state’s workforce as of mid-September have filed a state or federal unemployment claim.
DES has said "a large number" of the new claims over the past two months have come from people reaching one of two filing limitations that include exhausting 12 weeks of regular state UI benefits.
DES began reporting Oct. 23 the statewide totals from the temporary $50 increase in regular state UI payments.
The payment comes from what is known as the increased benefit amount (IBA) program. Payments were at $63 million as of 10 a.m. Thursday.
The increase is estimated by DES to benefit between 15% and 20% of current UI claimants. Recipients are only new claimants of regular state UI benefits, and those who have not exhausted 12 weeks of regular state benefits during a 12-month period.
The extra benefit is scheduled to be paid from the week that ended Sept. 5 through the week that ends Dec. 26.
The PECU and PUA programs are scheduled to expire Dec. 26.
As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, the PEUC program has paid $643.4 million in benefits to North Carolinians since April, while the PUA program has paid $614.5 million.
The largest federal UI program, known as federal pandemic unemployment compensation, is the one that paid a $600 weekly federal supplement from April until Congress allowed it to expire July 26. It has paid just more than $4.8 billion to date.
By comparison, regular state UI payments are at $1.74 billion with only about $51 million being paid out since Oct. 1.
The state had $3.85 billion in the state UI Trust Fund in mid-March. State legislators said Sept. 2 that between $2.9 billion and $3 billion remained in the fund at that time. The third COVID-19 relief bill added $87 million.
Altogether, $8.57 billion in state and federal UI benefits have been paid to North Carolinians since early April.
