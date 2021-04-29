Weekly initial unemployment benefit claims remain on downward trend in N.C.

North Carolina experienced another small decline in initial unemployment-insurance benefit claims last week, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.
North Carolina had 8,420 claims for the week that ended April 24, compared with a revised 8,711 the previous week.
The state ranked 22nd in the number of unemployment claim filings in the nation, unchanged from the previous week.
By comparison, the state’s highest weekly total for claims related to the COVID-19 pandemic is 172,745 for the week that ended March 28, 2020.
The American Rescue Plan Act, signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11, extended federal UI benefit programs through Sept. 6.
The extended programs include: pandemic emergency unemployment compensation (PEUC); pandemic unemployment assistance (PUA); federal pandemic unemployment compensation (FPUC); and mixed earners unemployment compensation (MEUC).
As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, the PUA and PEUC programs had paid a combined $2.32 billion in benefits to North Carolinians.
U.S. Labor listed North Carolina with 171,110 PEUC recipients as of April 10, as well as 2,357 PUA participants as of April 17 and 84,884 continuing claims as of April 10.
At $6.22 billion, the federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program has represented 54.5% of the $11.41 billion in state and federal funding that’s been provided since mid-March 2020.
When the PUC program’s weekly benefit was worth up to $600, unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians received just under $4.88 billion from late March 2020 through July 26.
Since the resumption with the benefit currently worth up to $300 a week, FPUC has paid about $1.34 billion in benefits to North Carolinians.
Nationally
The national unemployment insurance claims outlook reached its lowest level of the pandemic at 553,000 for the week that ended April 24, down 2.3% from a revised 566,000 the previous week.
There were 16.56 million individuals nationwide with an active claim as of April 10. About 4.39 million workers drew state benefits and 12.17 million received federal benefits.
Mark Hamrick, senior economist analyst with Bankrate.com, said he expects "there’s still going to be some choppiness across the states in these numbers."
"The total number of individuals receiving some form of unemployment assistance remains elevated at 16.6 million. This is expected to be the case for some time to come."
Hamrick said that the economic recovery will be limited in part because "a growing number of employers report struggling to find qualified workers, particularly for entry-level or lower-wage positions.
"The hard-hit leisure and hospitality sector, including bars and restaurants, appears to be ground zero for this challenge.
"Firms of all kinds are hustling to meet surging demand while facing higher prices and supply bottlenecks," Hamrick said.
