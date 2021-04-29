Weekly initial unemployment benefit claims remain on downward trend in N.C.

When the PUC program’s weekly benefit was worth up to $600, unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians received just under $4.88 billion from late March 2020 through July 26.

Since the resumption with the benefit currently worth up to $300 a week, FPUC has paid about $1.34 billion in benefits to North Carolinians.

Nationally

The national unemployment insurance claims outlook reached its lowest level of the pandemic at 553,000 for the week that ended April 24, down 2.3% from a revised 566,000 the previous week.

There were 16.56 million individuals nationwide with an active claim as of April 10. About 4.39 million workers drew state benefits and 12.17 million received federal benefits.

Mark Hamrick, senior economist analyst with Bankrate.com, said he expects "there’s still going to be some choppiness across the states in these numbers."

"The total number of individuals receiving some form of unemployment assistance remains elevated at 16.6 million. This is expected to be the case for some time to come."