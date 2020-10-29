Weekly initial unemployment benefit claims rise slightly in N.C.

North Carolina experienced another — but much smaller — increase in initial unemployment insurance benefit claims last week, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.
The state had 8,688 claims for the week that ended Oct. 24, up from a revised 7,700 the previous week.
North Carolina had the 12th highest unemployment claim filings in the nation last week. The state’s highest weekly total for claims related to the COVID-19 pandemic is 172,745 for the week that ended March 28.
Nationwide, 751,000 initial claims were filed last week, down from a revised 791,000 the previous week.
By comparison, the national weekly peak to date was the 6.87 million claims filed the week that ended March 28.
There were 22.65 million individuals with an active claim as of Oct.10, down from 23.15 million as of Oct. 3. The breakdown is 8.65 million workers drawing state benefits and 14 million federal benefits.
"The U.S. economy is on net recovering jobs in October, but layoffs continue to be very high," said Bill Myers, senior economist with PNC Financial Services Group.
"Weak conditions in hard-hit sectors and regions are forcing businesses to reduce headcount. Some businesses that delayed layoff decisions earlier in the downturn are now making them."
Latest updates
Since mid-March, 1.33 million North Carolinians have filed a combined 2.64 million state and federal jobless claims. There were 4,718 claims reported for Wednesday.
About 31% of the 4.32 million North Carolinians considered part of the state’s workforce as of mid-September have filed a state or federal unemployment claim.
The state Division of Employment Security has said that "a large number" of the new claims over the past month have come from people reaching one of two filing limitations.
Overall, claims have decreased noticeably since hitting a three-month high of 18,118 on Oct. 4. The daily filing peak has been 34,706 on March 30.
Many people have had to file a second initial claim to begin receiving federal benefits. A large number of the new claims the past month came from individuals reaching one of two filing limitations.
DES began reporting Oct. 23 the statewide totals from the temporary $50 increase in regular state UI payments.
The payments were at $21.2 million as of 10 a.m. Thursday. The increase, which started Oct. 17, is estimated by DES to benefit between 15% and 20% of current UI claimants.
The extra benefit was approved by the Republican-controlled General Assembly in the third round of COVID-19 relief bills that passed Sept. 4.
The average approved N.C. unemployment claimant currently receives $278 a week in regular state benefits, so the extra $50 a week would boost the payment by 18%.
The extra benefit is scheduled to be paid from the week that ended Sept. 5 through the week that ends Dec. 26. Payments were made retroactively to the week that ended Sept. 5.
Meanwhile, two federal unemployment benefits programs — pandemic emergency unemployment compensation (PEUC) and pandemic unemployment assistance (PUA) — are scheduled to expire Dec. 26.
As of 10 a.m. Thursday, the PEUC program has paid $627.5 million in benefits to North Carolinians since April, while the PUA program has paid $597.2 million.
The largest federal UI program, known as federal pandemic unemployment compensation, is the one that paid a $600 weekly federal supplement from April until Congress allowed it to expire July 26. It has paid $4.79 billion to date.
By comparison, regular state UI payments are at $1.74 billion.
The state had $3.85 billion in the state UI Trust Fund in mid-March. State legislators said Sept. 2 that between $2.9 billion and $3 billion remained in the fund at that time. The third COVID-19 relief bill added $87 million.
The federal payments include $580.5 million from a projected $716.6 million from six weeks' worth of federal Lost Wages Assistance funding. The Federal Emergency Management Agency said Sept. 15 that North Carolina has reached its limit for the program.
Altogether, $8.47 billion in state and federal UI benefits have been paid to North Carolinians since early April.
