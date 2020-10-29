Weekly initial unemployment benefit claims rise slightly in N.C.

Latest updates

Since mid-March, 1.33 million North Carolinians have filed a combined 2.64 million state and federal jobless claims. There were 4,718 claims reported for Wednesday.

About 31% of the 4.32 million North Carolinians considered part of the state’s workforce as of mid-September have filed a state or federal unemployment claim.

The state Division of Employment Security has said that "a large number" of the new claims over the past month have come from people reaching one of two filing limitations.

Overall, claims have decreased noticeably since hitting a three-month high of 18,118 on Oct. 4. The daily filing peak has been 34,706 on March 30.

Many people have had to file a second initial claim to begin receiving federal benefits. A large number of the new claims the past month came from individuals reaching one of two filing limitations.

DES began reporting Oct. 23 the statewide totals from the temporary $50 increase in regular state UI payments.

The payments were at $21.2 million as of 10 a.m. Thursday. The increase, which started Oct. 17, is estimated by DES to benefit between 15% and 20% of current UI claimants.