Weekly initial unemployment benefits climb 17% in NC

New state unemployment insurance claims in North Carolina rose by 17% last week to 3,303, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.

Claims were up from a revised 2,824 for the week that ended July 9. The pandemic low has been 1,848 claims for the week that ended Jan. 1.

The state was 23rd in the nation in the number of unemployment filings, down one spot from last week.

With no COVID-19 pandemic UI programs available for North Carolinians since Sept. 4, the claim totals represent new regular state unemployment-benefit claims.

Labor listed 15,823 North Carolinians drawing regular state benefits as of July 9, up from a revised 15,343 the previous week.

Overall, claims in N.C. have been down in recent month, primarily because employers remain reluctant to lay off workers in a tight job market.