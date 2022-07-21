 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weekly initial unemployment benefits climb 17% in NC

  • 0
Unemployment Benefits

North Carolina ranked 23rd in the country last week for initial state unemployment benefit claims at 3,303, up 17% from the previous U.S. Labor Department report.

 AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File

New state unemployment insurance claims in North Carolina rose by 17% last week to 3,303, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.

Claims were up from a revised 2,824 for the week that ended July 9. The pandemic low has been 1,848 claims for the week that ended Jan. 1.

The state was 23rd in the nation in the number of unemployment filings, down one spot from last week.

With no COVID-19 pandemic UI programs available for North Carolinians since Sept. 4, the claim totals represent new regular state unemployment-benefit claims.

Labor listed 15,823 North Carolinians drawing regular state benefits as of July 9, up from a revised 15,343 the previous week.

Overall, claims in N.C. have been down in recent month, primarily because employers remain reluctant to lay off workers in a tight job market.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Elon Musk plans to counter-sue Twitter over $44 billion deal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert