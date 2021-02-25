Weekly initial unemployment claims continue to decline in N.C.

National outlook

The national unemployment insurance claims outlook continued its up-and-down nature with 730,000 initial claims filed last week, down 15.2% from a revised 841,000 the previous week.

There were 19.04 million individuals nationwide with an active claim as of Feb. 6. About 6.45 million workers drew state benefits and 12.59 million received federal benefits.

Gus Faucher, chief economist with PNC Financial Services Group, said the national decline in UI claims was likely influenced by bad weather and power outages in many parts of the country preventing individuals from filing

"They will increase in the week ending Feb. 27 as activity returns to normal and laid-off workers have the opportunity to file claims," Faucher said.

Faucher some of the recent decline in initial state UI claims "comes from beneficiaries using up their eligibility and moving into pandemic-related programs."

For example, in North Carolina most individuals exhausted their 12 weeks of regular state benefits between June and October.

Faucher predicted that "job growth should pick up throughout 2021 and end the year very strong," based in part from projection of another COVID-19 stimulus relief plan from Congress.