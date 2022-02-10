Weekly Initial unemployment claims drop 21% in NC

New state unemployment claims dropped 21.5% last week in North Carolina to 2,908, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.
Claims were at a revised 3,705 for the week that ended Jan. 29.
The pandemic low has been 1,848 claims for the week that ended Jan. 1.
With no COVID-19 pandemic UI programs available for North Carolinians since Sept. 4, the claim totals represent new regular state unemployment-benefit claims.
U.S. Labor listed 14,786 North Carolinians drawing regular state benefits as of Jan. 22, down from a revised 16,223 the previous week.
The state was 19th in the nation in the number of unemployment filings, up two spots from last week.
However, a bump in N.C. claims is likely soon related to the Dec. 18 fire at a QVC distribution center in Rocky Mount.
The company announced it was closing the facility, affecting 1,953 employees. In a WARN Act notice filed with the N.C. Commerce Department, QVC said it would begin permanently letting go of employees Feb. 1.
The national filing of initial UI claims was at 223,000, down 16,000 from the week that ended Jan. 29.
Overall, claims in N.C. have been down in part as employers remain reluctant to lay off workers in a tight job market.
“Both initial and continuing claims for regular state-funded unemployment insurance compensation have been trending downward for the past few months,” said John Quinterno, principal with South by North Strategies Ltd., a Chapel Hill research company specializing in economic and social policy.
“Improvements in the labor market likely account for some of this, as people are less likely to be laid off and may have an easier time finding work due to tighter labor markets.”
Still little impact
The expiration of federal jobless benefits on Sept. 4 has yet to result — projected for months by federal and state Republican lawmakers — in a wave of unemployed North Carolinians returning to the state’s workforce.
The $300 per week extended federal UI payments kept some potential employees on the sidelines since they made more from not working than in a minimum- to low-wage job.
According to the monthly household employment survey, there was a 16,003 month-over-month gain in the state’s labor force during December, following a 7,956 increase in November, 4,786 gain in October and 10,423 jump in September.
The December labor force totals represented a 25,884 uptick in those listed as employed, as well as a 9,881 decline in those listed as unemployed.
People who are not actively looking for work are counted as part of the labor force, but excluded from the calculations for determining the state, metropolitan statistical and county-level jobless rates.
By comparison, there was a net gain of 11,761 in the state’s labor force from July to August — before the federal pandemic relief benefits expired.
Taking a year-over-year look, the state’s labor force is up just 0.4%, or from 5.06 million to 5.04 million. That represents a net gain of 138,178 listed as employed and 120,492 no longer listed as unemployed.
Yet, several Republican legislators continue to press — including at recent meetings focused on COVID-19 federal relief funding distribution — that the labor shortage still remains tied to what they considered as overly generous federal UI benefits.
Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst with Bankrate.com, said the declining initial UI benefit claims point to more balance between supply and demand in the labor market.
"The recently released January jobs report included more jobs creation than forecast, accompanied by significant upward revisions in payrolls for the previous two months," Hamrick said.
"Layoffs, broadly speaking, remain something of a non-issue for the macro economy."
However, Hamrick said the job market still swings in the favor of employees.
"For those considering upgrading employment, or are focused on retaining their current job, conditions generally remain prime," Hamrick said.
