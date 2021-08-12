Weekly initial unemployment claims fall slightly in N.C.

The two federal UI programs expire Sept. 4 unless extended by Congress, which analysts say is unlikely at this point of the pandemic and economic recovery.

A total of 26 conservative-leaning states have ended their participation in two programs.

At this point, it appears North Carolina will allow beneficiaries to receive the two benefits after Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed on July 2 a Republican-sponsored compromise that requires DES to withdraw early from the PEUC and MEUC programs.

The Senate Bill 116 compromise also makes permanent changes to work-search requirements that significantly stiffen eligibility criteria, such as a claimant must respond within 48 hours of an employer’s interview request.

Cooper cited when vetoing the bill the pending expiration date of the programs, along with the state having what he called “among the stingiest (state unemployment benefits) in the country.”

The bill was placed July 6 in the Senate Rules and Operations committee, where it has not been addressed since.

On Friday, DES referenced the expiring federal benefits as it mentioned NCWorks programs for the unemployed, such as job training scholarships.