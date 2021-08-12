Weekly initial unemployment claims fall slightly in N.C.

The number of North Carolinians filing initial unemployment-insurance claims declined slightly last week following a modest uptick in late July.
The U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday that North Carolina had 5,205 claims for the week that ended Aug. 7, compared with a revised 5,424 the previous week.
The state was 19th in the nation in the number of unemployment filings, down one spot from last week.
By comparison, the state’s highest weekly total for claims related to the COVID-19 pandemic has been 172,745 for the week that ended March 28, 2020.
The American Rescue Plan Act extended federal UI benefit programs through Sept. 6.
The extended programs include: pandemic emergency unemployment compensation (PEUC); pandemic unemployment assistance (PUA); federal pandemic unemployment compensation (FPUC); and mixed earners unemployment compensation (MEUC).
As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, the PEUC and PUA programs had paid a combined $2.86 billion in benefits to North Carolinians.
U.S. Labor listed North Carolina with 126,621 PEUC recipients as of July 24, as well as 1,666 PUA participants as of July 31 and 52,910 continuing claims as of July 24.
North Carolina is at $12.93 billion in initial state and federal UI benefit payments for the pandemic as of 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Of that amount, regular state benefits are at $2.01 billion, while federal and state extended benefits are at $10.92 billion.
By far the biggest factor in UI benefit payments is the federal pandemic unemployment compensation (FPUC) program at $7.1 billion. That represents about 55% of all UI benefit payments.
Nationally
National unemployment insurance claims fell by 12,000 to 375,000 for the week that ended Aug. 7.
The total of 368,000 for the week that ended July 10 has been the low for the pandemic.
There were 12.05 million individuals nationwide with an active claim as of July 24. About 3.38 million workers drew state benefits and 8.67 million received federal benefits.
Mark Hamrick, chief economist analyst for Bankrate.com, said Thursday that the drop in unemployment claims "essentially is in line with expectations."
"On the downbeat side of the ledger, restaurant reservations and airline travel appear to be seeing some impacts from the surge in the Delta variant, which could weigh on economic activity here in the second half of the year."
"These impacts could be quickly reversed if we see a substantial easing in the case numbers."
Expiring federal benefits
The two federal UI programs expire Sept. 4 unless extended by Congress, which analysts say is unlikely at this point of the pandemic and economic recovery.
A total of 26 conservative-leaning states have ended their participation in two programs.
At this point, it appears North Carolina will allow beneficiaries to receive the two benefits after Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed on July 2 a Republican-sponsored compromise that requires DES to withdraw early from the PEUC and MEUC programs.
The Senate Bill 116 compromise also makes permanent changes to work-search requirements that significantly stiffen eligibility criteria, such as a claimant must respond within 48 hours of an employer’s interview request.
Cooper cited when vetoing the bill the pending expiration date of the programs, along with the state having what he called “among the stingiest (state unemployment benefits) in the country.”
The bill was placed July 6 in the Senate Rules and Operations committee, where it has not been addressed since.
On Friday, DES referenced the expiring federal benefits as it mentioned NCWorks programs for the unemployed, such as job training scholarships.
The scholarships can help pay for short-term workforce training or a two-year degree that provides an entry point into a high-demand career field. The training may be provided by community colleges or by other types of eligible training providers.
For more information, go to www.NCWorks.gov, or call (855) NCWORKS.
336-727-7376