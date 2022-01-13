Weekly initial unemployment claims more than double in NC; economist says omicron variant likely cause

The surge in N.C. cases is likely to continue in coming weeks related to the Dec. 18 fire at a QVC distribution center in Rocky Mount.

The company had since announced it was closing the facility, affecting 1,953 employees. In a WARN Act notice filed with the N.C. Commerce Department, QVC said it plans to begin permanently letting go of employees beginning Feb. 1.

Claims in N.C. have been down in part as employers remain reluctant to lay off workers in a tight job market.

The state was 26th in the nation in the number of unemployment filings, up six spots from last week.

“Both initial and continuing claims for regular state-funded unemployment insurance compensation have been trending downward for the past few months,” said John Quinterno, principal with South by North Strategies Ltd., a Chapel Hill research company specializing in economic and social policy.

“Improvements in the labor market likely account for some of this, as people are less likely to be laid off and may have an easier time finding work due to tighter labor markets.”