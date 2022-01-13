Weekly initial unemployment claims more than double in NC; economist says omicron variant likely cause

North Carolina had a more than doubling of weekly unemployment insurance claims last week, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.
The department reported there were 3,730 claims, up from a pandemic low of 1,848 for the week that ended Jan. 1.
With no COVID-19 pandemic UI programs available for North Carolinians since Sept. 4, the claim totals represent new regular state unemployment-benefit claims.
U.S. Labor listed 15,876 North Carolinians drawing regular state benefits as of Jan. 1, down from a revised 17,608 the previous week.
The national filing of initial UI claims was at 230,000, up 23,000 from the week that ended Jan. 1.
"This may well be the first report suggesting omicron is leading to new job loss," said Mark Hamrick, senior economist with Bankrate.com. "That takes new (national) claims back to the level last seen in November."
"The future path of the pandemic remains highly uncertain, but the underlying job market narrative overall continues to be one of scarcity of available applicants and workers.
"The latest wrinkle — the high level of individuals testing positive, becoming ill or staying away from work — has added to supply chain disruptions with inflation already running red-hot," Hamrick said.
The surge in N.C. cases is likely to continue in coming weeks related to the Dec. 18 fire at a QVC distribution center in Rocky Mount.
The company had since announced it was closing the facility, affecting 1,953 employees. In a WARN Act notice filed with the N.C. Commerce Department, QVC said it plans to begin permanently letting go of employees beginning Feb. 1.
Claims in N.C. have been down in part as employers remain reluctant to lay off workers in a tight job market.
The state was 26th in the nation in the number of unemployment filings, up six spots from last week.
“Both initial and continuing claims for regular state-funded unemployment insurance compensation have been trending downward for the past few months,” said John Quinterno, principal with South by North Strategies Ltd., a Chapel Hill research company specializing in economic and social policy.
“Improvements in the labor market likely account for some of this, as people are less likely to be laid off and may have an easier time finding work due to tighter labor markets.”
PNC chief executive Gus Faucher said Thursday that there were more than 2 million fewer people in the labor force at the end of 2021 than there were before the pandemic.
Faucher projects that "many, but not all, of those people to return to the job market over the next year, allowing for continued solid hiring."
Little impact
The expiration of federal jobless benefits on Sept. 4 has yet to result — projected for months by federal and state Republican lawmakers — in a wave of unemployed North Carolinians returning to the state’s workforce.
The $300 per week extended federal UI payments kept some potential employees on the sidelines since they made more from not working than in a minimum- to low-wage job.
According to the monthly household employment survey, there was a 7,956 month-over-month gain in the state’s labor force during November, following a 4,786 gain in October and 10,423 jump in September.
The November labor force totals represented an 18,133 uptick in those listed as employed, as well as a 10,177 decline in those listed as unemployed.
People who are not actively looking for work are counted as part of the labor force, but excluded from the calculations for determining the state, metropolitan statistical and county-level jobless rates.
By comparison, there was a net gain of 11,761 in the state’s labor force from July to August — before the federal pandemic relief benefits expired.
Taking a year-over-year look, the state’s labor force is up just 0.1%, or from 5.03 million to 5.04 million. That represents a net gain of 130,872 listed as employed and 124,884 no longer listed as unemployed.
Yet, several Republican legislators continue to press — including at recent meetings focused on COVID-19 federal relief funding distribution — that the labor shortage still remains tied to what they considered as overly generous federal UI benefits.
Another factor, according to legislators and state Labor commissioner Josh Dodson, is the attempt by the Biden administration to require large employers to implement employee vaccine or weekly testing mandates.
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled 6-3 on Thursday to bar the executive order, but also voted 5-4 to allow the executive order to proceed for most health care workers.
Dodson, who has been a vocal opponent of the employer mandate, said in a statement that "I hope that the U.S. Department of Labor will withdraw the rule and finally put an end to this misguided mandate. I am thankful that the ruling provides North Carolina employers and employees with much-needed reassurance."
"As I’ve said previously, a COVID-19 vaccine mandate represents a serious government overreach and is the wrong approach, especially given the current workforce shortage.
"The Supreme Court’s decision today means that we can all refocus on strategies that will address the needs of business, while at the same time protecting workers," Dodson said.
