Weekly initial unemployment claims rise slightly in NC

The ebb and flow of state unemployment claims continued last week with another slight increase, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.
The department reported there were 3,581 claims, compared with a revised 3,414 for the week that ended Jan. 22.
The pandemic low has been 1,848 claims for the week that ended Jan. 1.
With no COVID-19 pandemic UI programs available for North Carolinians since Sept. 4, the claim totals represent new regular state unemployment-benefit claims.
U.S. Labor listed 15,530 North Carolinians drawing regular state benefits as of Jan. 15, down from a revised 15,596 the previous week.
The state was 21st in the nation in the number of unemployment filings, up one spot from last week.
A bump in N.C. claims is likely soon related to the Dec. 18 fire at a QVC distribution center in Rocky Mount.
The company announced it was closing the facility, affecting 1,953 employees. In a WARN Act notice filed with the N.C. Commerce Department, QVC said it would begin permanently letting go of employees Feb. 1.
The national filing of initial UI claims was at 238,000, down 23,000 from the week that ended Jan. 22.
Overall, claims in N.C. have been down in part as employers remain reluctant to lay off workers in a tight job market.
“Both initial and continuing claims for regular state-funded unemployment insurance compensation have been trending downward for the past few months,” said John Quinterno, principal with South by North Strategies Ltd., a Chapel Hill research company specializing in economic and social policy.
“Improvements in the labor market likely account for some of this, as people are less likely to be laid off and may have an easier time finding work due to tighter labor markets.”
Still little impact
The expiration of federal jobless benefits on Sept. 4 has yet to result — projected for months by federal and state Republican lawmakers — in a wave of unemployed North Carolinians returning to the state’s workforce.
The $300 per week extended federal UI payments kept some potential employees on the sidelines since they made more from not working than in a minimum- to low-wage job.
According to the monthly household employment survey, there was a 16,003 month-over-month gain in the state’s labor force during December, following a 7,956 increase in November, 4,786 gain in October and 10,423 jump in September.
The December labor force totals represented a 25,884 uptick in those listed as employed, as well as a 9,881 decline in those listed as unemployed.
People who are not actively looking for work are counted as part of the labor force, but excluded from the calculations for determining the state, metropolitan statistical and county-level jobless rates.
By comparison, there was a net gain of 11,761 in the state’s labor force from July to August — before the federal pandemic relief benefits expired.
Taking a year-over-year look, the state’s labor force is up just 0.4%, or from 5.06 million to 5.04 million. That represents a net gain of 138,178 listed as employed and 120,492 no longer listed as unemployed.
Yet, several Republican legislators continue to press — including at recent meetings focused on COVID-19 federal relief funding distribution — that the labor shortage still remains tied to what they considered as overly generous federal UI benefits.
“The biggest concern in the labor market is the delayed recovery of the labor force,” PNC Financial Services Group economist Abbey Omodunbi said.
“The labor force is gradually increasing and should improve moderately this year, although it is possible that the pandemic has structurally changed the composition and size of the labor force.”
Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst with Bankrate.com, said the overall labor shortage struggle continues for employers.
"The Labor Department counted 10.9 million job openings at the end of December, not far from the recent record," Hamrick said.
"January hiring may well be the weakest in a year, as the omicron wave sidelined millions of workers. That would serve as a reminder of the high degree of volatility and uncertainty during these challenging times with a pandemic still raging.
"If we continue to see more encouraging signs with COVID, it would be reasonable to expect the economic recovery will gather momentum again."
