Weekly initial unemployment claims rise slightly in NC

The December labor force totals represented a 25,884 uptick in those listed as employed, as well as a 9,881 decline in those listed as unemployed.

People who are not actively looking for work are counted as part of the labor force, but excluded from the calculations for determining the state, metropolitan statistical and county-level jobless rates.

By comparison, there was a net gain of 11,761 in the state’s labor force from July to August — before the federal pandemic relief benefits expired.

Taking a year-over-year look, the state’s labor force is up just 0.4%, or from 5.06 million to 5.04 million. That represents a net gain of 138,178 listed as employed and 120,492 no longer listed as unemployed.

Yet, several Republican legislators continue to press — including at recent meetings focused on COVID-19 federal relief funding distribution — that the labor shortage still remains tied to what they considered as overly generous federal UI benefits.

“The biggest concern in the labor market is the delayed recovery of the labor force,” PNC Financial Services Group economist Abbey Omodunbi said.