Weekly initial unemployment insurance claims trend down again in N.C.

"The decline in total claims is slower," Faucher said. "Some of the unemployed are being rehired, but it is still going to take years for the labor market to fully recover from the Viral Recession."

Latest updates

North Carolinians who are furloughed or become jobless in 2021 will receive an extra four weeks of regular state unemployment benefits because of a state law passed in July 2013.

The maximum number of unemployment insurance benefit weeks rises from 12 to 16 on Jan. 1 because of the sliding scale put in place by a Republican legislative supermajority.

North Carolina currently is tied with Florida with the lowest maximum number of UI weeks in the country at 12.

The maximum regular state weekly benefit is $350, with the average paid weekly benefit at $278. There is no sliding scale for the weekly benefit, which was reduced from $535 also in July 2013.

The increase to 16 weeks comes as a silver lining for North Carolinians since two more federal unemployment benefit program — pandemic emergency unemployment compensation (PEUC) and pandemic unemployment assistance (PUA) — are scheduled to expire Dec. 26.