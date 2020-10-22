Weekly initial unemployment insurance claims trend down again in N.C.

North Carolina experienced a sharp decline in initial unemployment insurance benefit claims last week, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.
The state had 11,030 claims for the week that ended Oct. 17, down 16.3% from a revised 13,172 the previous week. It was the first decrease over the past three weekly reports.
The increases for the weeks that ended Oct. 3 and Oct. 10 were preceded by nine weeks of decline.
North Carolina had the 17th highest unemployment claim filings in the nation last week. The state’s highest weekly total for claims related to the COVID-19 pandemic is 172,745 for the week that ended March 28.
Nationwide, 787,000 initial claims were filed last week, down from a revised 842,000 the previous week.
By comparison, the national weekly peak to date was the 6.87 million claims filed the week that ended March 28.
There were 23.15 million individuals with an active claim as of Oct. 3, down from 24.19 million as of Sept. 27. The breakdown is 9.65 million workers drawing state benefits and 13.5 million federal benefits.
"The labor market continues to recover, but unemployment remains very high," said Gus Faucher, chief economist with PNC Financial Services Group.
"Continuing claims are falling steadily, but that is more because of the expiration of benefits for some workers than a more rapid transition from unemployed to employed.
"The decline in total claims is slower," Faucher said. "Some of the unemployed are being rehired, but it is still going to take years for the labor market to fully recover from the Viral Recession."
Latest updates
North Carolinians who are furloughed or become jobless in 2021 will receive an extra four weeks of regular state unemployment benefits because of a state law passed in July 2013.
The maximum number of unemployment insurance benefit weeks rises from 12 to 16 on Jan. 1 because of the sliding scale put in place by a Republican legislative supermajority.
North Carolina currently is tied with Florida with the lowest maximum number of UI weeks in the country at 12.
The maximum regular state weekly benefit is $350, with the average paid weekly benefit at $278. There is no sliding scale for the weekly benefit, which was reduced from $535 also in July 2013.
The increase to 16 weeks comes as a silver lining for North Carolinians since two more federal unemployment benefit program — pandemic emergency unemployment compensation (PEUC) and pandemic unemployment assistance (PUA) — are scheduled to expire Dec. 26.
As of 10 a.m. Thursday, the PEUC program had paid $610.1 million in benefits to North Carolinians since April, while the PUA program has paid $580.8 million.
The largest federal UI program, known as federal pandemic unemployment compensation, is the one that paid a $600 weekly federal supplement from April until Congress allowed it to expire July 26. It has paid $4.79 billion to date.
By comparison, regular state UI payments are at $1.73 billion.
Overall state and federal UI benefit payments since mid-March is at $8.4 billion.
The state had $3.85 billion in the state UI Trust Fund in mid-March. State legislators said Sept. 2 that between $2.9 billion and $3 billion remained in the fund at that time. The third COVID-19 relief bill added $87 million.
A temporary $50 increase in regular state UI payments started being paid Saturday. The N.C. Division of Employment Security has estimated that between 15% and 20% of current UI claimants will be eligible for the extra $50.
The average approved N.C. unemployment claimant currently receives $278 a week in regular state benefits. The extra $50 a week would boost the payment by 18%.
About 1.33 million North Carolinians have filed a UI claim since the brunt of the pandemic began to be experienced in mid-March.
Many people have had to file a second initial claim to begin receiving federal benefits. There have been 2.6 million in overall claims with 5,155 initial claims filed Wednesday.
About 30.7% of the 4.31 million North Carolinians considered part of the state’s workforce as of mid-August have filed a state or federal unemployment claim. There were 5,155 initial claims filed Wednesday.
336-727-7376
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.