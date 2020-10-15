Weekly N.C. initial unemployment claims continue to rise

By comparison, the $600 weekly federal UI supplement has paid $4.79 billion. That is the UI program that Congress allowed to expire July 26.

The state had $3.85 billion in the state Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund in mid-March when the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic began to be experienced. State legislators said Sept. 2 that between $2.9 billion and $3 billion remained in the fund at that time. The third COVID-19 relief bill added $87 million.

The left-leaning N.C. Justice Center has said the state's economy has been losing about $350 million each week since the expiration of the $600 federal supplement.

The federal payments include $577.1 million from a projected $716.6 million from six weeks' worth of federal Lost Wages Assistance funding. The Federal Emergency Management Agency said Sept. 15 that North Carolina has reached its limit for the program.

A temporary $50 increase in regular state unemployment-benefit payments is projected to begin by Oct. 30. DES estimates between 15% and 20% of current UI claimants will be eligible for the extra $50.

The extra benefit is scheduled to be paid from the week that ended Sept. 5 through the week that ends Dec. 26. Payments would be made retroactively to the week that ended Sept. 5.

That program, known as federal extended benefits, shifted Saturday from lasting up to 9½ weeks to up to six weeks for those newly eligible for the benefits.

