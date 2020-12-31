Weekly N.C. unemployment claims remain on downward trend

DES said about 47,000 North Carolinians would be affected by the expiration of the PEUC and PUA programs.

PUA benefits are primarily for independent contractors, self-employed people and people with short work histories who became unemployed because of COVID-19. It is available for people who have to be at home to care for a child whose school has closed because of the virus.

President Donald Trump signed into law the $908 billion federal stimulus bill that includes an extension of PEUC and PUA for 10 weeks, along with a one-time $600 stimulus payment that is expected to be distributed this week.

The benefit weeks would have been 11 if Trump had signed the stimulus bill before Sunday.

There's an expectation that it may take until mid-January for the $300 weekly UI payment to begin.

That means those receiving payments from the PEUC and PUA programs as of Saturday may not get their next payment for two to three weeks, though the amount will be made retroactive to Sunday.

Jobless data