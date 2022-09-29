Weekly new unemployment claims climb in NC for second consecutive week

New state unemployment insurance claims in North Carolina rose for the second consecutive week, this time by 6.2% to 3,116 for the week that ended Sept. 24, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.

Claims were up from a revised 2,6981 for the week that ended Sept. 17. The claims were up 7.3% the previous week after declining for five consecutive weeks.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 pandemic low has been 1,848 claims for the week that ended Jan. 1.

The state was 13th in the nation in the number of unemployment filings, up five spots from last week.

With no COVID-19 pandemic UI programs available for North Carolinians since Sept. 4, 2021, the claim totals represent new regular state unemployment-benefit claims. Labor listed 14,640 North Carolinians drawing regular state benefits as of Sept. 17, down from a revised 15,736 the previous week.