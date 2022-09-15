 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Weekly new unemployment claims fall 17.6% in NC

New state unemployment insurance claims in North Carolina declined by 17.6% last week to 2,531, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.

Claims were down from a revised 3,073 for the week that ended Sept. 3. The pandemic low has been 1,848 claims for the week that ended Jan. 1.

The state was 17th in the nation in the number of unemployment filings, up one spot from last week.

Unemployment Benefits

New state unemployment insurance claims in North Carolina declined by 17.6% last week to 2,531.

With no COVID-19 pandemic UI programs available for North Carolinians since Sept. 4, 2021, the claim totals represent new regular state unemployment-benefit claims.

Labor listed 14,912 North Carolinians drawing regular state benefits as of Sept. 3, down from a revised 16,453 the previous week.

Overall, claims in N.C. have been down in recent months, primarily because employers remain reluctant to lay off workers in a tight job market.

