Weekly new unemployment claims jump 48% in NC

Unemployment Benefits

North Carolina had a 48% jump — to 4,834 — in new weekly unemployment claims for the week that ended Oct. 1. 

 Nam Y. Huh - staff, AP

New state unemployment insurance claims in North Carolina rose for the third consecutive week, this time by 47.8% to 4,834 for the week that ended Oct. 1, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.

Claims were up from a revised 3,270 for the week that ended Sept. 24.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 pandemic low has been 1,848 claims for the week that ended Jan. 1.

The state was 11th in the nation in the number of unemployment filings, up two spots from last week.

With no COVID-19 pandemic UI programs available for North Carolinians since Sept. 4, 2021, the claim totals represent new regular state unemployment-benefit claims.

Labor listed 14,627 North Carolinians drawing regular state benefits as of Sept. 24, down from a revised 15,608 the previous week.

