Weekly new unemployment claims remain on decline in NC

New state unemployment insurance claims in North Carolina dropped by 7.9% last week to 3,016, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.

Claims were down from a revised 3,274 for the week that ended Aug. 20. The pandemic low has been 1,848 claims for the week that ended Jan. 1.

The state was 16th in the nation in the number of unemployment filings, up two spots from last week.

With no COVID-19 pandemic UI programs available for North Carolinians since Sept. 4, 2021, the claim totals represent new regular state unemployment-benefit claims.

Labor listed 15,619 North Carolinians drawing regular state benefits as of Aug. 20, down from a revised 16,802 the previous week.

Overall, claims in N.C. have been down in recent months, primarily because employers remain reluctant to lay off workers in a tight job market.