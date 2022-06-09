 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Weekly state unemployment claims drop nearly 10% in NC

Unemployment Benefits

North Carolina ranked 19th in the country last week for initial state unemployment benefit claims at 2,685.

 AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File

New state unemployment insurance claims in North Carolina fell by 9.6% last week to 2,685, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.

Claims were down from a revised 2,980 for the week that ended May 28. The pandemic low has been 1,848 claims for the week that ended Jan. 1.

The state was 19th in the nation in the number of unemployment filings, down one spot from last week.

With no COVID-19 pandemic UI programs available for North Carolinians since Sept. 4, the claim totals represent new regular state unemployment-benefit claims.

Labor listed 13,077 North Carolinians drawing regular state benefits as of May 24, down from a revised 13,386 the previous week.

Overall, claims in N.C. have been down in part as employers remain reluctant to lay off workers in a tight job market.

