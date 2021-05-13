Weekly unemployment benefit claims continue to drop in NC

Initial unemployment-insurance benefit claims continued to decline in North Carolina last week, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.
North Carolina had 6,709 claims for the week that ended May 8, compared with a revised 7,051 the previous week.
The state ranked 25th in the number of unemployment claim filings in the nation, up one spot from the previous week.
By comparison, the state’s highest weekly total for claims related to the COVID-19 pandemic is 172,745 for the week that ended March 28, 2020.
The American Rescue Plan Act extended federal UI benefit programs through Sept. 6.
The extended programs include: pandemic emergency unemployment compensation (PEUC); pandemic unemployment assistance (PUA); federal pandemic unemployment compensation (FPUC); and mixed earners unemployment compensation (MEUC).
As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, the PUA and PEUC programs had paid a combined $2.4 billion in benefits to North Carolinians.
U.S. Labor listed North Carolina with 166,668 PEUC recipients as of April 24, as well as 2,234 PUA participants as of May 1 and 83,370 continuing claims as of April 24.
At $6.37 billion, the federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program has represented 54.5% of the $11.66 billion in state and federal funding that’s been provided since mid-March 2020.
When the PUC program’s weekly benefit was worth up to $600, unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians received just under $4.88 billion from late March 2020 through July 26.
Since the resumption with the benefit currently worth up to $300 a week, FPUC has paid about $1.49 billion in benefits to North Carolinians.
Nationally
The national unemployment insurance claims outlook reached its lowest level of the pandemic for the fourth consecutive week at 473,000 for the week that ended May 8, down 6.7% from a revised 507,000 the previous week.
There were 16.85 million individuals nationwide with an active claim as of April 24. About 4.31 million workers drew state benefits and 12.54 million received federal benefits.
Mark Hamrick, senior economist analyst with Bankrate.com, said Thursday that the "headline UI claim numbers have been moving in the right direction, showing improvement."
However, Hamrick cited that 16 million Americans still remain on some form of jobless assistance, "serving as a reminder that we are far from back to normal for the economy."
"With the reopening of the economy, prices have risen more than expected, raising worry whether the Federal Reserve might have underestimated the risks of inflation."
Gus Faucher, chief economist for PNC Financial Services Group, said that "there is some concern that extra unemployment insurance benefits of $300 per week are leading some potential workers to turn down low-paying opportunities, weighing on job growth."
Those benefits are slated to expire in September.
"With some states dropping these benefits, citing the improved job market, that theory will be put to the test over the next couple of months," Faucher said.
