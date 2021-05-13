Weekly unemployment benefit claims continue to drop in NC

When the PUC program’s weekly benefit was worth up to $600, unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians received just under $4.88 billion from late March 2020 through July 26.

Since the resumption with the benefit currently worth up to $300 a week, FPUC has paid about $1.49 billion in benefits to North Carolinians.

Nationally

The national unemployment insurance claims outlook reached its lowest level of the pandemic for the fourth consecutive week at 473,000 for the week that ended May 8, down 6.7% from a revised 507,000 the previous week.

There were 16.85 million individuals nationwide with an active claim as of April 24. About 4.31 million workers drew state benefits and 12.54 million received federal benefits.

Mark Hamrick, senior economist analyst with Bankrate.com, said Thursday that the "headline UI claim numbers have been moving in the right direction, showing improvement."

However, Hamrick cited that 16 million Americans still remain on some form of jobless assistance, "serving as a reminder that we are far from back to normal for the economy."