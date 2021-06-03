Weekly unemployment benefit claims continues on downward trend in N.C.

"While workers are being incentivized by the federal government to stay home, many business owners have cited the additional $300 per-week federal unemployment benefits as a prime reason why they can’t hire.

“The bottom line is if we want to truly get our economy back on track and thriving again, we cannot continue punishing businesses in the name of helping individuals," Moore said. "We need a more holistic approach.”

Since bill sponsors employed the gut-and-replace strategy to SB116, the Senate would have to approve of the House's changes or reject them.

Political analysts say Cooper is likely to veto the bill if it clears the Senate. At Thursday's 71 yes votes, it was one vote short of being able to override a Cooper veto.

"There are more people looking for work in most North Carolina communities than before COVID-19, so we need to really focus on knocking down the barriers keeping people from accessing jobs,” said Patrick McHugh, research manager with the left-leaning N.C. Budget & Tax Center.

“Some of the challenges that businesses are having in finding employees are rooted in the financial barriers people face in getting back into the labor market.