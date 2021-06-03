Weekly unemployment benefit claims continues on downward trend in N.C.

Initial unemployment-insurance benefit claims remained on a downward trend in North Carolina last week, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.
North Carolina had 5,635 claims for the week that ended May 29, compared with a revised 6,437 the previous week.
The state remained at 24th in the nation in the number of unemployment filings, down two spots from last week.
By comparison, the state’s highest weekly total for claims related to the COVID-19 pandemic has been 172,745 for the week that ended March 28, 2020.
The American Rescue Plan Act extended federal UI benefit programs through Sept. 6.
The extended programs include: pandemic emergency unemployment compensation (PEUC); pandemic unemployment assistance (PUA); federal pandemic unemployment compensation (FPUC); and mixed earners unemployment compensation (MEUC).
As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, the PEUC and PUA programs had paid a combined $2.53 billion in benefits to North Carolinians.
U.S. Labor listed North Carolina with 162,224 PEUC recipients as of May 15, as well as 1,689 PUA participants as of May 22 and 81,832 continuing claims as of May 15.
At $6.57 billion, the federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program has represented 54.7% of the $12 billion in state and federal funding that’s been provided since mid-March 2020.
When the PUC program’s weekly benefit was worth up to $600, unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians received just under $4.88 billion from late March 2020 through July 26. The program temporarily expired in December.
Since the resumption with the benefit currently worth up to $300 a week, FPUC has paid about $1.69 billion in benefits to North Carolinians.
After $8.16 billion in overall state and federal unemployment benefits were paid from late March through Sept. 30, there had been just $3.84 billion since Oct. 1.
Return to work push
At least 22 states with Republican governors and legislatures, including Georgia, Montana, Ohio, South Carolina and Texas, have chosen to discontinue participating in the PEUC and PUA programs, or are considering it.
The programs currently are set to expire Sept. 6.
A similar push is being made on Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper by North Carolina’s Republican U.S. senators Richard Burr and Thom Tillis, as well as several Republican legislative leaders.
The N.C. House approved Thursday by a 71-36 vote Senate Bill 116, which would compel the Cooper administration to withdraw from the programs before Sept. 6.
“North Carolina businesses have reached their tipping point," state House speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, said in a statement.
"While workers are being incentivized by the federal government to stay home, many business owners have cited the additional $300 per-week federal unemployment benefits as a prime reason why they can’t hire.
“The bottom line is if we want to truly get our economy back on track and thriving again, we cannot continue punishing businesses in the name of helping individuals," Moore said. "We need a more holistic approach.”
Since bill sponsors employed the gut-and-replace strategy to SB116, the Senate would have to approve of the House's changes or reject them.
Political analysts say Cooper is likely to veto the bill if it clears the Senate. At Thursday's 71 yes votes, it was one vote short of being able to override a Cooper veto.
"There are more people looking for work in most North Carolina communities than before COVID-19, so we need to really focus on knocking down the barriers keeping people from accessing jobs,” said Patrick McHugh, research manager with the left-leaning N.C. Budget & Tax Center.
“Some of the challenges that businesses are having in finding employees are rooted in the financial barriers people face in getting back into the labor market.
"A lot of people need supports, like access to child care or training, for the new jobs that are being created.”
Nationally
The national unemployment insurance claims outlook reached its lowest level of the pandemic for the sixth consecutive week at 385,000 for the week that ended May 29, down 4.9% from a revised 405,000 the previous week.
There were 15.43 million individuals nationwide with an active claim as of May 15. About 3.77 million workers drew state benefits and 11.66 million received federal benefits.
Gus Faucher, chief economist with PNC Financial Services Group, said Thursday that UI claims "are falling both because layoffs have slowed, and because unemployed workers are finding new jobs."
Mark Hamrick, senior economist analyst with Bankrate.com, said Thursday that national UI claims dropping below 400,000 "has often been seen as psychologically important during past economic downturns.”
“The realignment of employment and the economy more broadly will require more time to normalize to something new, as spending increases on services and more Americans resume activities freed by vaccinations and lifting of COVID-19 restrictions.”
336-727-7376