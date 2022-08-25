 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Weekly unemployment benefit claims decline 11% in NC

Filing for Unemployment in NC

North Carolina ranked 18th in the country last week for initial state unemployment benefit claims at 3,136, up 10.7% from the previous U.S. Labor Department report.

 Allison Lee Isley, Winston-Salem

New state unemployment insurance claims in North Carolina dropped by 10.7% last week to 3,136, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.

Claims were down from a revised 3,512 for the week that ended Aug. 13. The pandemic low has been 1,848 claims for the week that ended Jan. 1.

The state was 18th in the nation in the number of unemployment filings, down three spots from last week.

With no COVID-19 pandemic UI programs available for North Carolinians since Sept. 4, 2021, the claim totals represent new regular state unemployment-benefit claims.

Labor listed 15,798 North Carolinians drawing regular state benefits as of Aug. 13, down from a revised 16,708 the previous week.

Overall, claims in N.C. have been down in recent months, primarily because employers remain reluctant to lay off workers in a tight job market.

