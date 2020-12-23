Weekly unemployment benefit claims decline again in N.C.

Currently, North Carolinians can draw up to 12 weeks of regular state UI benefits over a 12-month period. The number of weeks will expand to 16 for new claimants in January, under a sliding scale in the state's unemployment benefits law.

Regular state UI payments are at $1.79 billion, with only about $97 million being paid out since Oct. 1.

Most unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians exhausted their 12 weeks of regular state UI benefits well before Oct. 1.

The state had $3.85 billion in the state UI Trust Fund in mid-March. State legislators said Sept. 2 that between $2.9 billion and $3 billion remained in the fund at that time. The third COVID-19 relief bill added $87 million.

The current federal extended benefits program has paid out $190.6 million overall. Those payments were reduced on Oct. 10, going from up to 9½ weeks to up to six weeks.

Those benefits are available to certain UI claimants who have exhausted up to 12 weeks of regular state UI benefits and up to 13 weeks of federal PECU payments.

The federal payments include $590 million from a projected $716.6 million from six weeks' worth of federal Lost Wages Assistance funding. There have been just $19.5 million in payments since Oct. 1.