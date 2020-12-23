Weekly unemployment benefit claims decline again in N.C.

Initial unemployment-insurance benefit claims in North Carolina dropped modestly again last week, the U.S. Labor Department reported Wednesday.
The state had 8,562 claims for the week that ended Dec. 19, down 11.1% from a revised 9,654 the previous week.
North Carolina was ranked 23rd for unemployment claim filings in the nation last week. The state’s highest weekly total for claims related to the COVID-19 pandemic is 172,745 for the week that ended March 28.
Nationwide, 803,000 initial claims were filed last week, down 10% from a revised 892,000 the previous week.
There were 20.35 million individuals nationwide with an active claim as of Dec. 5, down from 20.65 million as of Nov. 28. The breakdown is 6.3 million workers drawing state benefits and 14.05 million federal benefits.
"For the first time this month, new unemployment claims have declined week over week, but we’re still seeing a historically elevated number of requests for help," said Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst for Bankrate.com.
"Despite the hopes associated with the availability of vaccines and the reopening of the economy, the outlook is for only slow improvement in the job market in the year ahead."
The latest Bankrate survey of economists had the U.S. jobless rate at 6% in December 2021, compared with 6.7% reported for November 2020.
Federal benefits update
Congress passed Monday the $908 billion COVID-19 relief package that includes a $300 federal extended UI weekly benefit for up to 11 weeks, and a one-time $600 per individual stimulus payment.
However, President Donald Trump threatened Tuesday to veto the bill, in part because he wants a $2,000 individual stimulus payment.
"As with most things legislative, the stimulus package was imperfect, very late, but better late than never and far better than nothing," Hamrick said. "It would make the difference between an economy that could contract in the first quarter vs. remaining above water."
The federal PEUC (pandemic emergency unemployment compensation) and PUA (pandemic unemployment assistance) programs are set to expire Saturday. As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, those programs have combined to pay $1.49 billion to North Carolinians.
There's an expectation that it could take until mid-January for the $300 weekly UI payment to begin.
However, the N.C. Division of Employment Security said Wednesday that the PECU and PUA payments would be made retroactive to Saturday and last through March 14.
Andrew Stettner, senior fellow at progressive think tank The Century Foundation, said the estimate for North Carolinians is an average $6,376 in PEUC benefits and an average $5,446 in PUA benefits when including the one-time $600 stimulus payment.
PUA benefits are primarily for independent contractors, self-employed people and people with short work histories who became unemployed because of COVID-19. It is available for people who have to be at home to care for a child whose school has closed because of the virus.
DES said about 47,000 North Carolinians benefit from the PEUC and PUA programs.
DES said North Carolina could apply to participate in another federal UI benefit program, known as the mixed earner unemployment compensation, or MEUC.
DES said it would provide an additional $100 weekly benefit for up to 11 weeks to eligible claimants who are receiving state unemployment insurance benefits and meet self-employment income requirements.
UI payments update
Nearly 79% of the payments to unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians since late March, or $7.1 billion out of $9.03 billion, have come from federal funds.
After $8.16 billion in state and federal UI benefits were paid from late March through Sept. 30, there had been just $870 million since Oct. 1.
DES began reporting Oct. 23 the statewide totals from the temporary $50 increase in regular state UI payments.
Payments were at $125.4 million as of 10 a.m. Wednesday. The increase is estimated by DES to benefit between 15% and 20% of current UI claimants. The extra benefit is scheduled to end after Saturday.
Currently, North Carolinians can draw up to 12 weeks of regular state UI benefits over a 12-month period. The number of weeks will expand to 16 for new claimants in January, under a sliding scale in the state's unemployment benefits law.
Regular state UI payments are at $1.79 billion, with only about $97 million being paid out since Oct. 1.
Most unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians exhausted their 12 weeks of regular state UI benefits well before Oct. 1.
The state had $3.85 billion in the state UI Trust Fund in mid-March. State legislators said Sept. 2 that between $2.9 billion and $3 billion remained in the fund at that time. The third COVID-19 relief bill added $87 million.
The current federal extended benefits program has paid out $190.6 million overall. Those payments were reduced on Oct. 10, going from up to 9½ weeks to up to six weeks.
Those benefits are available to certain UI claimants who have exhausted up to 12 weeks of regular state UI benefits and up to 13 weeks of federal PECU payments.
The federal payments include $590 million from a projected $716.6 million from six weeks' worth of federal Lost Wages Assistance funding. There have been just $19.5 million in payments since Oct. 1.
The largest federal UI program — the federal $600 weekly benefit supplement — was allowed to expire by Congress on July 26. That program has paid $4.83 billion.
North Carolina is closing in on 3 million state and federal unemployment insurance claims for the pandemic after 8,357 were filed Tuesday. It is DES' last weekday report until Tuesday.
The overall total is at 2.97 million since mid-March. The seven-day range is 2,286 to 11,468.
By comparison, the daily filing peak was 34,706 on March 30.
Of those, 1.38 million are claims for regular state unemployment insurance benefits. Some federal programs require filing additional state claims.
About 31.5% of the 4.37 million North Carolinians considered part of the state’s workforce as of mid-November have filed a state or federal unemployment claim.
336-727-7376