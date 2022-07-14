Weekly unemployment benefit claims drop 12% in NC

New state unemployment insurance claims in North Carolina dropped by 12.1% last week to 2,695, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.

Claims were down from a revised 3,065 for the week that ended July 2. The pandemic low has been 1,848 claims for the week that ended Jan. 1.

The state was 22nd in the nation in the number of unemployment filings, down one spot from last week.

With no COVID-19 pandemic UI programs available for North Carolinians since Sept. 4, the claim totals represent new regular state unemployment-benefit claims.

Labor listed 14,579 North Carolinians drawing regular state benefits as of July 2, down from a revised 15,463 the previous week.

Overall, claims in N.C. have been down in recent month, primarily because employers remain reluctant to lay off workers in a tight job market.