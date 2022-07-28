 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Weekly unemployment benefit claims drop 17% in NC

New state unemployment insurance claims in North Carolina fell by 17.4% last week to 2,856, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.

Claims were down from a revised 3,458 for the week that ended July 16. The pandemic low has been 1,848 claims for the week that ended Jan. 1.

The state was 22nd in the nation in the number of unemployment filings, up one spot from last week.

With no COVID-19 pandemic UI programs available for North Carolinians since Sept. 4, the claim totals represent new regular state unemployment-benefit claims.

Labor listed 15,880 North Carolinians drawing regular state benefits as of July 16, down from a revised 16,607 the previous week.

Overall, claims in N.C. have been down in recent month, primarily because employers remain reluctant to lay off workers in a tight job market.

