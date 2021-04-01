Weekly unemployment benefit claims drop slightly in N.C.

Nationally

The national unemployment insurance claims outlook continued its up-and-down nature with 719,000 initial claims filed last week, up 9.3% from a revised 658,000 the previous week.

The 658,000 initial claims represented a weekly low since the brunt of the pandemic began to be experienced in mid-March 2020.

There were 18.23 million individuals nationwide with an active claim as of March 13. About 5.35 million workers drew state benefits and 12.88 million received federal benefits.

Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst at Bankrate.com, said Thursday that "as if we needed a reminder that nothing is a straight line along this pandemic journey, both with cases and the economy, we see new claims rising in the latest snapshot."

“Collectively, we are looking for a rapidly improving environment reflecting better trends on a number of fronts. These include big increases in the pace and supply of COVID-19 vaccinations, continuing federal stimulus payments and the reopening of the economy across the country.”

“There’s a very good chance in the coming months that the recovery of the economy will be better than expected given pent-up demand and substantial savings held by many individuals with improving consumer confidence.”