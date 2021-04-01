Weekly unemployment benefit claims drop slightly in N.C.

Initial unemployment-insurance benefit claims in North Carolina remained on a modest decline last week, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.
North Carolina had 6,086 claims for the week that ended March 27, down 15.1% from a revised 7,710 the previous week.
The state ranked 28th in the number of unemployment claim filings in the nation, unchanged from the previous week.
By comparison, the state’s highest weekly total for claims related to the COVID-19 pandemic is 172,745 for the week that ended March 28, 2020.
There was a jump in claims in North Carolina and nationally during the first two weeks of January following the temporary expiration of two key federal benefit programs on Dec. 26.
The American Rescue Plan Act, signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11, extended federal UI benefit programs through Sept. 6.
The extended programs include: pandemic emergency unemployment compensation (PEUC); pandemic unemployment assistance (PUA); federal pandemic unemployment compensation (FPUC); and mixed earners unemployment compensation (MEUC).
As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, the PUA and PEUC programs had paid a combined $2.14 billion in benefits to North Carolinians.
The U.S. Labor Department listed North Carolina with 191,710 PEUC recipients as of March 13, as well as 2,555 PUA participants.
Nationally
The national unemployment insurance claims outlook continued its up-and-down nature with 719,000 initial claims filed last week, up 9.3% from a revised 658,000 the previous week.
The 658,000 initial claims represented a weekly low since the brunt of the pandemic began to be experienced in mid-March 2020.
There were 18.23 million individuals nationwide with an active claim as of March 13. About 5.35 million workers drew state benefits and 12.88 million received federal benefits.
Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst at Bankrate.com, said Thursday that "as if we needed a reminder that nothing is a straight line along this pandemic journey, both with cases and the economy, we see new claims rising in the latest snapshot."
“Collectively, we are looking for a rapidly improving environment reflecting better trends on a number of fronts. These include big increases in the pace and supply of COVID-19 vaccinations, continuing federal stimulus payments and the reopening of the economy across the country.”
“There’s a very good chance in the coming months that the recovery of the economy will be better than expected given pent-up demand and substantial savings held by many individuals with improving consumer confidence.”
Andrew Stettner, senior fellow at think tank The Century Foundation, said the latest employment report "reveals both signs of hope, as well as reminders of significant economic challenges ahead."
Stettner said there are projections of the U.S. economy adding 500,000 jobs during March. U.S. Labor issues the March report Friday.
“But even at that rapid clip, it would take the economy until January 2024 to get back to pre-pandemic trends," Stettner said.
"Without further federal action, it’s clear that workers will be pushed to the curb before the jobs recovery has genuinely taken hold.
"It’s critical for Congress to add a continuation of this aid back into the next recovery package, with phase-out provisions linked directly to economic and public health conditions.”
