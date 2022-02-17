Weekly unemployment benefit claims drop slightly in NC

North Carolina had a slight decline in new state unemployment claims to 2,942 last week, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.
Claims were a revised 3,007 for the week that ended Feb. 5.
The previous week had a 21.5% drop-off in claims. The pandemic low has been 1,848 claims for the week that ended Jan. 1.
With no COVID-19 pandemic UI programs available for North Carolinians since Sept. 4, the claim totals represent new regular state unemployment-benefit claims.
U.S. Labor listed 14,603 North Carolinians drawing regular state benefits as of Jan. 29, down from a revised 15,634 the previous week.
The state was 20th in the nation in the number of unemployment filings, down one spot from last week.
However, a bump in N.C. claims is likely soon related to the Dec. 18 fire at a QVC distribution center in Rocky Mount.
The company announced it was closing the facility, affecting 1,953 employees. In a WARN Act notice filed with the N.C. Commerce Department, QVC said it would begin permanently letting go of employees Feb. 1.
Overall, claims in N.C. have been down in part as employers remain reluctant to lay off workers in a tight job market.
“Both initial and continuing claims for regular state-funded unemployment insurance compensation have been trending downward for the past few months,” said John Quinterno, principal with South by North Strategies Ltd., a Chapel Hill research company specializing in economic and social policy.
“Improvements in the labor market likely account for some of this, as people are less likely to be laid off and may have an easier time finding work due to tighter labor markets.”
National outlook
The national filing of initial UI claims was at 248,000, up 23,000 from the week that ended Feb. 5.
As of Jan. 29, only New Jersey and New Mexico are receiving federal extended pandemic UI benefits.
That means that almost all of the UI claims currently being reported are with state Labor departments.
Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst with Bankrate.com, said that "there’s a bit of fog associated with the latest seasonally adjusted new jobless claims, rising for the first time in four weeks."
"The higher-than-expected number defied expectations for improvement. Even so, one would not construct a new trend out of one week’s movement, particularly given the generally low level of new claims overall and with unemployment at 4%."
Hamrick said that inflation, the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical concerns "still have some plot twists yet to be resolved, underscoring the high level of economic uncertainty currently prevailing."
