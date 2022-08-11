 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Weekly unemployment benefit claims edge up in NC

Job Openings

North Carolina ranked 17th last week in the weekly initial unemployment claims count.

 AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File

New state unemployment insurance claims in North Carolina inched up by 0.1% last week to 3,581, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.

Claims were up from a revised 3,558 for the week that ended July 30. The pandemic low has been 1,848 claims for the week that ended Jan. 1.

The state was 17th in the nation in the number of unemployment filings, down one spot from last week.

With no COVID-19 pandemic UI programs available for North Carolinians since Sept. 4, the claim totals represent new regular state unemployment-benefit claims.

Labor listed 15,208 North Carolinians drawing regular state benefits as of July 30, down from a revised 16,526 the previous week.

Overall, claims in N.C. have been down in recent months, primarily because employers remain reluctant to lay off workers in a tight job market.

